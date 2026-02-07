Texas Among Finalists for 4-Star WR With NFL Ties

The Texas Longhorns remain in the mix for another elite prospect in the class of 2027.

Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett revealed Friday that four-star wide receiver Julius Jones Jr. has narrowed his recruitment to eight schools, with Texas among the finalists.

Jones, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound wideout from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is ranked as a top-70 recruit nationally in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking . One of the more explosive receivers in the cycle, Jones has quickly emerged as a priority target for several national programs.

Texas Joins 7 Other Top Programs in Race for Julius Jones Jr.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kaliq Lockett makes a catch for a touchdown over Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Along with Texas, Jones’ finalists include Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, Florida, Florida State and Miami.

Texas' presence in his final group reflects continued recruiting momentum under head coach Steve Sarkisian, whose offensive system has become increasingly attractive to elite skill-position prospects.

Sarkisian’s staff has already extended offers to 21 wide receivers in the 2027 class, a ccording to Horns247 , but has secured just one commitment so far from 4-star Easton Royal. Jones could be a logical next target if Texas elects to expand its board at the position.

He earned varsity snaps as a freshman and followed that up with a productive sophomore season, finishing with 51 receptions for 750 yards and six touchdowns.

Wide receiver recruiting has been a point of emphasis for Texas in recent cycles, with the Longhorns leaning into an aggressive passing attack and a growing reputation for NFL development at the position. Jones appears to fit the mold Texas has targeted, and he brings NFL bloodlines to match.

Jones’ father, Julius Jones, was selected in the second round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and went on to play for the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. Jones’ uncle, former NFL running back Thomas Jones, was selected No. 7 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Jones earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2008.

According to On3 , Notre Dame currently appears to be the front-runner in Jones’ recruitment, a reasonable projection given that it is his father’s alma mater. Jones holds 22 offers in total but has not yet taken any official visits.

Even without an offer and Notre Dame in the front running, Texas remains a program capable of making a late push. The Longhorns’ brand, offensive identity and recent recruiting success could still allow them to make a splash if Sarkisian and his staff decide to pursue Jones more aggressively.

Jones has not announced a commitment timeline, though trimming his list suggests visits and deeper evaluations could follow in the coming months. As a member of the 2027 class, he still has ample time to explore his options before making a final decision.

For now, Texas remains firmly in the hunt for one of the nation’s top young receivers as the Longhorns continue building toward future recruiting classes.