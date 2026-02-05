Meet the Latest Addition to Texas' 2026 Recruiting Class

Right at the buzzer before National Signing Day, the Texas Longhorns added the 24th and final member of their 2026 recruiting class.

They signed three-star recruit Elijah Ali from California, a dynamic player who, while some may not have known his name, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff felt could be a helpful piece in the future.

Get to learn more about the final signing of the 2026 class, and what he will bring to the program when he steps foot on campus.

Who is Elijah Haven?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone and offensive lineman Brandon Baker run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Haven is a three-star defensive lineman from Downey, California. He is ranked 169th among defensive linemen in the country out of St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, where he transferred to his senior season, and the 122nd player overall in California, according to 247Sports.

"The game of football means being competitive, being consistent, staying strong, aggressive, being dominant. " Ali said in an official video released by the team. "I think it's a mans sport, so you got to be a real man to know what you got to do, get on the field, handle business."

Ali will step on campus with a chip on his shoulder, as he only had four offers outside of the Longhorns: Delaware State, Temple, Sacramento State, and San Diego State. The program encapsulates his beliefs, making him feel like he had a genuine connection with the school.

"When I hear Texas Football, I think of dominance, culture, passion," Ali continued on. "The level of playing, the intensity, is definitely up there. I think what sets Texas is apart is their expectations, and it's their drive. They can bring out your true potential and take you to the league."

Ali is aware of the number of defensive tackles that the Longhorns have drafted since Sarkisian took the program over in 2021, as six defensive tackles have been taken in that time, including three in the first two rounds.

"I chose Texas because of the culture, the competition, and how they develop players on and off the field," Ali said about his commitment. "I'm looking for a place where I can be pushed every day, earn everything, and grow academically. I know Texas and Coach Baker can help me achieve that."

With Ali added to the class, the Longhorns will finish with the number seven overall class in the country, and the number three overall class in the country, beating out their bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies.

