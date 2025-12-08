Another Texas Longhorns Player Enters Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have reportedly lost another player to the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that redshirt freshman defensive lineman Melvin Hills will enter the portal after two years in Austin.

Hills becomes the third Longhorn to enter the portal, after redshirt sophomore running back CJ Baxter and redshirt freshman Trey Owens announced their intentions earlier in the day.

Hills' time with the Longhorns

Hills, a 2024 three-star recruit out of Lafayette, Louisiana, committed to the Longhorns after receiving offers from 21 different schools, according to 247Sports. He took visits to Texas and Ole Miss, choosing the Forty Acres after being primarily recruited by defensive line coach Bo Davis, who now holds the same position at the New Orleans Saints.

Hills redshirted his freshman season in Austin, not seeing any game action in his first year on head coach Steve Sarkisian's roster. This season, however, Hills played in four games.

He made his debut against San Jose State, collecting a solo tackle, and then saw the field against UTEP, Sam Houston and Arkansas. Still, he will now look for another destination to continue his collegiate career.

Alongside his agency, A&P Sports, Hills announced his decision with the following statement on X:

"I would like to thank God for the opportunity to play at the University of Texas doing what I love most, while making lifelong relationships," Hills wrote. "Thank you to every coach, staff member, and player for treating me like family. Thank you to all the coaches who have helped me develop as a player on the field and a man off the field. There is much love between the Longhorns and me; however, I have to make the best decisions for myself and my future.

"With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining."

Texas' transfer portal news

Baxter, Owens and Hills become the first Longhorns to exit Sarkisian's program to the transfer portal a day after Texas officially missed the College Football Playoff. The portal officially opens Jan. 2, 2026 and players will have between then and Jan. 16 to make their decisions on a destination.

Texas faces off against Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve in Orlando, Florida. The Longhorns' opt-outs -- meaning those who chose not to participate to either pursue the NFL Draft or enter the transfer portal -- will continue to be something to watch as we inch closer to the date.