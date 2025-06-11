Texas Longhorns Announce Kickoff Times, TV Info for 2025 Schedule
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have revealed some additional info about their schedule for the 2025 college football season.
The team announced Wednesday start times and network info for multiple games on next season's slate, giving fans a chance to see how they can best attend or watch all 12 games during the regular season.
Four start times are still TBD due to the "flex" designation that would allow the game to be moved to or out of a primetime slot based on potential viewership.
Texas' road meeting against the Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 16 has also been designated as a "night" game though an official kickoff time is still yet to be revealed.
Here's a look at the new scheduling info:
The Longhorns made scheduling headlines last month after it was revealed that Texas turned down Ohio State's request to move the season opener to Sunday, Aug. 31. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte explained the reasoning for doing so at SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, FL.
"Why would I want to move the game to Sunday night and have a short week for our boys who were just told we're kicking off at high noon?" Del Conte said. "It was never about moving the time of day. It was just, 'Hey do you want to move the day?' And I go, 'We're not moving. We're contractually obligated to this day.' That was it, but you know, the craziness is oh my God, they said no. I just said no to Sunday. I've got to go to church. I mean, hot dang."
Many fans were disappointed to see the Week 1 matchup get put into the early primetime slot instead of having it at night in Columbus. This certainly benefits a Texas team that will already have its work cut out, but a night game could mirror the spectacle that the No. 2 Longhorns had with Vince Young against the No. 4 Buckeyes in Sept. 2005.
Texas and Ohio State will kick off from Columbus on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. CT.