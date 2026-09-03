Texas Longhorns Announce New Date for Michigan Game And 3 Other Matchups

The Texas Longhorns are making some notable changes to their 2027 non-conference schedule, including the second half of the program's series with Michigan.

Texas announced Thursday that it has changed the kickoff dates for four future non-conference games.

This includes moving the Michigan game up one week than originally planned.

New Kickoff Dates

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) and Michigan Wolverines defensive back TJ Metcalf (7) tackle Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the new kickoff dates.

2027



- New Mexico State, Aug. 28



- Michigan, Sept. 4



- UTEP, Sept. 11

2028



- Louisiana Tech, Aug. 26

There was a growing concern that Michigan would back out of the series altogether despite already hosting Texas for the first half of the home-and-home in 2024. The Wolverines scheduled a 2027 matchup with Eastern Michigan for Sept. 11 of next year, the same date they were supposed to play the Longhorns in Austin.

However, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said during the first SEC teleconference of the 2026 season that the Longhorns would still be playing the Wolverines.

Now, that date is official.

"I think the date might be changed. I think what you all need to understand is they changed our calendar for next year, so everybody's playing week zero, and so some of the dates of those games are getting moved around. I don't know exactly what it is, but I know we're playing Michigan, I just don't know exactly when," Sarkisian said.

Texas is 3-0 all-time against Michigan, which included a win in the Citrus Bowl last season. The Longhorns have never hosted the Wolverines in Austin and will be looking to stay unbeatean against one of the most historical programs in college football.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated accordingly.

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