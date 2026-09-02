Steve Sarkisian Confirms Plans For Future Matchup vs. Michigan

Right before beginning their 2026 season, the Texas Longhorns are faced with some uncertainty around the second half of their home-and-home series with the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan scheduled a non-conference matchup next season with Eastern Michigan for Sept. 11, 2027, per reports from FBSSchedules.com. This is the same date Texas is set to host Michigan during the 2027 season, which means something has to give.

This immediately created some doubt about whether or not the matchup between Texas and Michigan in Austin would take place at all, but Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian cleared the air while speaking with the media during the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday.

Steve Sarkisian: "We're Playing Michigan"

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian said that some of the dates for Texas' non-conference games next season are being moved around.

While he couldn't confirm when exactly the Longhorns would host Michigan, he made sure to clarify that the matchup is taking place one way or another.

"I think the date might be changed," Sarkisian said. "I think what you all need to understand is they changed our calendar for next year, so everybody's playing Week 0, and so some of the dates of those games are getting moved around. I don't know exactly what it is, but I know we're playing Michigan, I just don't know exactly when."

Steve Sarkisian on the date changing for the Michigan game next season:



"I know we're playing Michigan, I just don't know exactly when."



Michigan reportedly added a matchup with Eastern Michigan for Sept. 11, the same date the Wolverines are scheduled to play in Austin. pic.twitter.com/5SMP4Zzqea — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) September 2, 2026

Texas won the first game of the series over Michigan in Ann Arbor, 31-12. However, the Longhorns will complete their home-and-home series with Ohio State before the second contest against Michigan takes place.

Once the 2027 Texas-Michigan game takes place, it will be about three years in between regular-season matchups, though the two teams met in postseason play during the Citrus Bowl to close out the 2025 campaign.

Texas' Other Future Non-Conference Matchups

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Michigan, here are the other non-conference opponents Texas has on its future schedule, though many of these dates and matchups could be subject to change:

2027



- New Mexico State, Sept. 4



- Michigan, Date TBA



- UTEP, Sept. 18

2028



- Louisiana Tech, Aug. 26



- Notre Dame, Sept. 9



- UTSA, Sept. 16

2029



- Louisiana Monroe, Sept. 1



- UTEP, Sept. 15



- Notre Dame, Sept. 22

2030



- UTSA, Sept. 14

2031



- UTEP, Sept. 13

The Texas vs. Notre Dame series remains uncertain, something Sarkisian talked about at the end of last season. He made it clear that the two series with Michigan and Ohio State would go on, but anything beyond 2027 was up in the air.

It would certainly be a disappointment for fans if Texas and Notre Dame decide to move in a different direction, but any conclusion on that front is still far out from being decided.

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