Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Already Among State's Biggest Athletes
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning will take over the starting job with a ton of hype around him, possibly more than any other quarterback in college football history.
It's undeniable that Manning's hype mostly stems from his last name, as he's the nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie Manning. That said, he's on track for a strong career of his own. He was the top recruit in the 2023 class with essentially a perfect rating, and has played well in his limited action for the Longhorns.
Now, though, the Longhorns are fully Manning's team as he assumes the starting role in 2025, and he's facing a ton of pressure as a result.
How much? Well, according to FOX Sports, he's already among the top 10 biggest athletes in the state of Texas. That seems like very high praise for a player who's just becoming a starter, but it speaks to Manning's sheer impact already.
"Perhaps the biggest name on a college campus, Arch has played in 12 games over his first two years at the University of Texas," FOX Sports wrote. "Over that time, he passed for just under 1,000 yards and tossed nine touchdowns with just two interceptions.
"He will be asked to carry a bigger load in 2025, as the starting QB of the last two seasons, Quinn Ewers, is headed to the NFL. If Arch has the year most expect him to have, he could be headed to the NFL after 2025, bringing another Manning back to the NFL gridiron."
Perhaps the most impressive part of Manning's appearance on this list is that he beat out so many other stars. FOX Sports added a list of honorable mentions that includes the likes of Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob DeGrom, Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson and San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul, all some of the best players of their era in their respective sports.
Then again, football is basically a religion in the Lone Star State, and Manning has long been hailed as basically the second coming. If he excels as the Longhorns' starter, then he will only climb up this list in the future.
