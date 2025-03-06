Arch Manning Projected No. 1 in Latest College QB Power Rankings
Despite Texas football eliminating its annual spring game, the hype surrounding the 2025 season has remained steady with the anticipation of incoming starting quarterback Arch Manning.
Manning is set to take over for the Longhorns following a historic three-year stint from Quinn Ewers, who led Texas to back-to-back 12-2 records and conference championship and College Football Playoff Semifinal appearances.
It seems the entire college football fanbase is eager to watch if the former backup can pick up where Ewers left off, and CBS Sports analyst Tom Fornelli believes that Manning's name will carry him through.
Fornelli released his Top 10 College Football Quarterback Power Rankings on Wednesday and listed Manning as the No. 1 quarterback to take the spotlight this season.
Although Manning has seen limited game time across his two seasons with the program, this year he made two official starts in wake of Ewers suffering an oblique injury early on. He replaced Ewers against UTSA and started against ULM and Mississippi State, throwing for a combined 806 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 82 yards and two more scores through all three games.
Ever since Manning's arrival on the Forty Acres, excitement spurred for the famous grandson of NFL quarterback Archie Manning and nephew of NFL Hall of Famers Peyton and Eli Manning. Head coach Steve Sarkisian picked up Arch out of Isidore Newman as the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023, and Arch has since patiently waited to fulfill a dream over a decade in the making, now a moment that stands just a few months away.
On3's prediction shouldn't come as a surprise though, as multiple reports have already named Manning as a frontrunner for the 2025 Heisman Trophy and the key to Texas becoming the next national champion.
Among On3's Power Rankings are some opponents that the Longhorns faced last season, including Clemson's Cade Klubnick, former Georgia star Carson Beck, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt and future opponent, Florida's DJ Lagway.
