Longhorns Country

Arch Manning Could Be College Football's 'Ultimate Villain' in 2025

As Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning takes the reins, will he be praised by fans or thrive as the villain?

JD Andress

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

As a relative to three former NFL stars, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is no secret to what the media can do for or against you. Rece Davis, the ESPN Analyst and host of "College Gameday," believes he will be loved by fans but loathed by just as many.

On a recent episode of the College GameDay Podcast, Davis says much of this will be due to the amplification of Manning's upcoming season. Whether it be a success or failure, any player with the hype of his caliber will be scrutinized or praised by not only fans but also the media.

"That’ll lead to him being someone many fans love to root for, but even more will be praying on his downfall, magnifying each and every mistake," Davis said of Manning, per On3.

Arch Mannin
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) takes a break during practice on the University of Texas campus in Austin, Dec. 27, 2024 ahead of the second round playoff game against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on the New Years Day. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The ESPN analyst also says it won't just be Oklahoma fans who hate him or Texas Longhorns fans who love him, but it will be seen around the country as a divide on emotions for the young quarterback.

"Because of the attention he’s going to get, he’s going to become a fan-favorite to those outside of Texas, and to others outside of Texas, he’s going to be the ultimate villain, and I don’t just mean Oklahoma people," Davis said.

Manning is no stranger to the media, though, as evidenced by the Allstate Sugar Bowl media day, where the press left Ewers alone as they crowded around Arch's table despite still being the backup. Perhaps that will be Arch's "superpower," his ability to handle the media coming from a family of hall-of-fame level NFL talent that passed on their words of wisdom to the next generation.

Only time will tell which side of the coin fans are on more. One thing is sure, though: love it or hate it, Arch Manning will be the face of the Longhorns on their quest for their first college football national championship in over twenty years.

feed

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

Home/Football