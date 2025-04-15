Arch Manning Could Be College Football's 'Ultimate Villain' in 2025
As a relative to three former NFL stars, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is no secret to what the media can do for or against you. Rece Davis, the ESPN Analyst and host of "College Gameday," believes he will be loved by fans but loathed by just as many.
On a recent episode of the College GameDay Podcast, Davis says much of this will be due to the amplification of Manning's upcoming season. Whether it be a success or failure, any player with the hype of his caliber will be scrutinized or praised by not only fans but also the media.
"That’ll lead to him being someone many fans love to root for, but even more will be praying on his downfall, magnifying each and every mistake," Davis said of Manning, per On3.
The ESPN analyst also says it won't just be Oklahoma fans who hate him or Texas Longhorns fans who love him, but it will be seen around the country as a divide on emotions for the young quarterback.
"Because of the attention he’s going to get, he’s going to become a fan-favorite to those outside of Texas, and to others outside of Texas, he’s going to be the ultimate villain, and I don’t just mean Oklahoma people," Davis said.
Manning is no stranger to the media, though, as evidenced by the Allstate Sugar Bowl media day, where the press left Ewers alone as they crowded around Arch's table despite still being the backup. Perhaps that will be Arch's "superpower," his ability to handle the media coming from a family of hall-of-fame level NFL talent that passed on their words of wisdom to the next generation.
Only time will tell which side of the coin fans are on more. One thing is sure, though: love it or hate it, Arch Manning will be the face of the Longhorns on their quest for their first college football national championship in over twenty years.