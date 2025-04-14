How Nico Iamaleava Transferring Makes Arch Manning Even More Unique
As the Texas Longhorns go through spring practice, they do with a rare case at quarterback. But not just because his last name is Manning, also now because of what he stands for in today's world of college football.
With Saturday's news of Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava set to enter the transfer portal after college football's first NIL holdout, Arch Manning is now represents the lone five-star quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class that has not entered the transfer portal.
As shown in a screenshot from ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett, the other five star quarterbacks in that class were Dante Moore, Iamaleava, Jackson Arnold, and Malachi Nelson. All of whom ranked behind Manning according to ON3 and have now transferred.
Manning being the only five-star left at the school that he committed and signed with out of high school is despite the fact that he waited two years behind Quinn Ewers, which is something none of the other quarterbacks in his class had to do. Moore played immediately at UCLA, spending one season with the Bruins before transferring to Oregon.
While Arnold and Iamaleava both waited a year before getting their chance as the starters at their respective schools. That was before they entered the transfer portal this offseason.
Then there is Nelson, the former five-star spent just one season with the Trojans before transferring to Boise State. Yet, after failing to win the starting job at Boise State last season, Nelson transferred a third time this offseason, where he will play this coming season at UTEP.
Now, after waiting two years, Manning will be rewarded for his patience as he gets his chance to be the Longhorns full-time starting quarterback. Yet, Manning could make himself even more unique if he can lead the Longhorns to their first national championship in two decades.