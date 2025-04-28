Arch Manning Turns Down Appearance at CFB 26 Cover Photoshoot
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is letting some other players have a moment in the spotlight.
According to Inside Texas, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday at the Houston Touchdown Club that both he and Manning opted out of appearing at a photoshoot at the Rose Bowl for the cover of the new College Football 26 video game.
Manning, who just turned 20 on Sunday, could have had the chance to be the second Texas quarterback on the game's cover in as many years after Quinn Ewers did so for the debut release last offseason. However, Manning seems to be more intent on continuing to get prepared for the 2025 season.
Sarkisian also talked about Manning's upcoming season, as he'll officially be taking over the starting job after two years with the program. Sarkisian said he hopes that by this time next season, Manning will have a difficult decision regarding his future and whether that means heading to the NFL Draft or coming back to Texas for a fourth year.
"Here's what I hope: I hope he's got a really hard decision to make around January 21," Sarkisian said. "That means we played a long time. That means he played a really good season. And that means he's trying to figure out do I want one more year in the burnt orange or is it time to go to the NFL. I hope it's a really hard decision. I hope it's not a no-brainer to come back to school."
Manning will have Trey Owens and true freshman K.J Lacey behind him the quarterback room next season. They could be next in line if Manning decides that the NFL is the best route for him this time next year.
Manning finished last season with 10 appearances and two starts. He went 61 of 90 passing for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two picks. He added 25 carries for 108 yards and four scores on the ground.
He'll begin the 2025 season on a big stage when the Longhorns visit the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30 in Columbus.