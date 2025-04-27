Dez Bryant Shares Bold Prediction for Quinn Ewers With Miami Dolphins
AUSTIN -- Former Dallas Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant has some major expectations for Quinn Ewers as he gets set to begin his NFL career.
The former Texas Longhorns quarterback experienced a major slide on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, falling all the way to the seventh round before the Miami Dolphins selected him with the 231st overall pick. He was the 13th and final quarterbacks taken in the draft.
But despite this, Bryant thinks Ewers can eventually overtake Tua Tagovailoa as Miami's starting quarterback and even went as far as comparing Ewers to NFL Hall of Famer and Dolphins legend Dan Marino.
"I like Quinn Ewers over Tua already. He's Dan Marino 2.0 and yes, I said it ... I really do think Ewers can run (Mike) McDaniel's offense better than Tua," Bryant wrote on X in a series of posts.
Bryant added that Ewers' skillset in Miami's offensive system is "the perfect marriage" before adding that Ewers is better than Tagovailoa and "it's not even close."
"I've watched a ton of UT games," Bryant wrote. "I'm not like you guys. I'm not a stat watcher. I critique these players throughout the year... I think about the player and who drafts them. The Dolphins' offensive scheme is the perfect marriage for Quinn Ewers' skill set. I think Ewers is better than Tua and it's not even close."
While Bryant was one of the best wide receivers of the 2010s and at the very least the second-best wideout in Cowboys history, his opinion of Ewers won't mean much until the former Longhorn goes out and proves himself against NFL competition once he arrives to rookie minicamp this offseason.
And after that, he'll have to beat out the more-experienced Zach Wilson for QB2 duties before worrying about surpassing the oft-injured Tagovailoa for the starting job.
Regardless, Bryant has played football at the highest level, meaning that his opinion on the matter holds more weight than 99 percent of the population.