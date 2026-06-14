The Texas Longhorns likely won't finish with the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, but that won't exactly matter if they continue to reel in some commits from highly-coveted players ahead of the upcoming season.

Texas continues to stack wins on the recruiting trail this offseason, and the best might be yet to come. The Longhorns are in the final running for a handful of the best remaining uncommitted players in the class, meaning that the rest of the summer and this upcoming fall could feature one last surge for Texas, one that would be unmatched by almost every other team in college football.

Here's a recap of what Texas has done recently in the 2027 class and what could be ahead:

Latest Commits

Texas Longhorns helmet during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Some Texas fans had early concerns about where the team's recruiting class stacked up compared to the other elite teams in college football, but it's becoming clear that the Longhorns are trending up based on their latest additions this cycle along with what lies ahead.

Texas added one of its top commits to the current 2027 class on Thursday with a verbal pledge from four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie, who joins a talented group of defensive line and edge rusher commits for the Longhorns.

His commitment came just one day before four-star edge rusher Jabarrius Garror, a former Alabama commit, chose Texas. About a week prior on June 6, the Longhorns landed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Briceson Thrower Jr.

In the month of May, Texas added two offensive skill players with three-star running back Noah Roberts and four-star tight end Brock Williams.

Who Could Be Next?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Texas and Texas A&M fans continue to have eyes on what five-star cornerback John Meredith III will do. Though his list of finalists also includes Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame and Miami, it's expected that his decision will come down to the Longhorns and Aggies.

The Longhorns are also finalist for five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, who announced Friday that will be deciding between Texas, Georgia and Ohio State.

Additionally, Texas has already compelted official visits with some of the best players in 2027 and have some upcoming OVs on the schedule. This includes names like five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales, five-star running back Landen Williams-Callis, four-star cornerback Montre Jackson and four-star offensive tackle Brian Swanson.

All of these names will be ones to watch for Texas moving forward, though landing each of them isn't a realistic expectation.

The Longhorns could find themselves taking a major jump up the national recruiting rankings if they can land even just a few of these players, but only time will tell.

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