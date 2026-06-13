Texas Longhorns Make Final Cut for 5-Star Defensive Lineman

The Texas Longhorns have been putting together some impressive recruiting wins this offseason, and another one could be on the horizon.

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns are one of three finalists for 2027 five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, who is one of the top remaining targets for Texas in this cycle.

The other two finalists are the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes, meaning a win for the Longhorns will not come easy in their pursuit of landing Fakatou. But as Texas has proven time and again, Steve Sarkisian's program is one of the top dogs on the recruiting trail year in and year out.

Marcus Fakatou is Among Best High School Players in the Nation

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A product of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, CA., Fakatou is the No. 2 defensive linemen in the class and the No. 3 overall player in the entire state of California.

If Fakatou chooses Texas, he could become the third recruit from the Sierra Canyon program to commit to the Longhorns in the past two cycle, joining Texas freshman edge rusher Richard Wesley and four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie, who is fresh off of announcing his verbal pledge to the Longhorns on Thursday.

NEWS: Five-Star DL Marcus Fakatou is down to Georgia, Texas, and Ohio State, he tells me for @Rivals



The No. 2 DL in the 2027 class has canceled his remaining official visits to Oregon and Notre Damehttps://t.co/uJVAahVKK3 pic.twitter.com/VjwGxznMRi — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 12, 2026

Fakatou recently wrapped up an official visit with Texas during the weekend of June 5. He's currently on his official visit with the Oregon Ducks and will take an OV with Notre Dame starting June 15. He's previously taken official visits with Ohio State and Georgia along with unofficial trips to Michigan, Texas, BYU, Penn State, Arizona State, Nebraska and more.

He's also received offers from elite programs like Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Miami, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Florida, Tennessee, USC, Alabama and many more.

If it wasn't already clear, Fakatou is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2027 class, and Texas would strike gold if it can secure a commitment and boost the future of its defensive line in the process.

Should Fakatou choose Texas, he would contend as the team's top commit this cycle alongside five-star wide receiver Easton Royal and Currie. The Longhorns also have commitments from four-star players like edge rushers Jabarrius Garror, Derwin Fields and Cameron Hall, cornerback Karnell James, tight end Brock Williams, wide receiver Briceson Thrower Jr. and more.

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