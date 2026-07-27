Texas Longhorns Still Alive in Race to Flip 5-Star USC Commit

The Texas Longhorns have put together an elite 2027 recruiting class with talented players at multiple key positions.

However, Texas has been on the wrong end of some key recruiting losses and notable decommitment flips, with another potentially on the way if No. 1 wide receiver Easton Royal flips to either LSU or Florida.

But the Longhorns aren't just going to sit idly by while other programs try to lure away their commits. With tons of work still to be done in the 2027 cycle, Texas has eyes on a few potential flip candidates of its own.

Texas Trying to Flip USC Safety Commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Per reports from Inside Texas, the Longhorns are aggressively trying to flip USC five-star athlete commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, who originally had Texas as one of his finalists before committing to the Trojans on March 14.

A product of Cathedral Catholic in San Diego, CA., Fa'alave-Johnson is listed as a safety by some outlets, but 247Sports has him as the No. 1 athlete in the 2027 class.

He was viewed by some Texas fans as a priority pickup before choosing the Trojans but the Longhorns are making it clear that their interest in Fa'alave-Johnson remains high.

Whether that means offering him a multi-million NIL package or not remains to be seen, but his recruitment will be one to watch headed into the 2026 season, where championship-level success from Texas and disappointing results from USC could help turn the tide in the Longhorns' favor.

Scouts view Fa'alave-Johnson as a safety at the Power 4 level but his offensive production in high school is impossible to ignore.

Last season, Fa'alave-Johnson posted 40 tackles and three interceptions on defense. While those are solid numbers already, he took things to another level on offense with 150 carries for 1,532 yards and 23 touchdowns along with 35 catches for 564 yards and seven more scores.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports even went as far to say that, despite being viewed as a safety, Fa'alave-Johnson has three-down potential at running back.

"Ceiling appears to be highest at safety given the IQ and physicality, but has the skills to also be an effective three-down running back with his vision, hands and agility," Ivins wrote.

Perhaps Texas has plans for Fa'alave-Johnson beyond just playing safety. Either way, the Longhorns will be a team to watch in this recruitment all the way up until signing day.

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