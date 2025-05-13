Texas Longhorns Assistant Coach Visits 4-Star DL Target
As the summer nears, the recruiting trail is about to heat up even more, with 2026 recruits getting official visits before choosing where to play college football. The Texas Longhorns, though, aren't waiting for that time and are instead out on the road visiting recruits themselves.
LaAllan Clark, the Longhorns' edge coach, was on the road to visit with four-star recruit Dylan Berymon, and a picture of the two was posted to Berymon's X account.
The prospect from Ouchita Parish High School revealed his six finalists last month, and among them were Texas, Houston, Purdue, North Carolina, USC, and Mississippi State. Berymon will have four straight weekends of official visit's starting at the end of May, with a trip to the Forty Acres sandwiched between Houston (June 6) and USC (June 20).
When asked about his relationship with Longhorns defensive line coach Kenny Baker, Berymon told On3:
"Coach is amazing. Since Baker got there, he has been mind-blowing in the way he recruits me. We have a great relationship, he has coached in the NFL and the Texas program is in great shape.”.
Berymon has been regarded as one of the top defensive line prospects in the country due to his quickness off the ball and his knock-back ability at the point of contact. Pair that with the leverage ability he possesses, and it's easy to understand why the Monroe, LA, prospect is so sought after.
Should Dylan Berymon commit to the Longhorns, he would be not only the second defensive commit but also the second commitment of a recruit from the bayou, after Hayward Howard Jr. chose the Longhorns over the LSU Tigers last week.
The Longhorns will open up the 2025 regular season on Aug. 30 in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on FOX.