Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From 4-Star Louisiana CB
The Texas Longhorns were already off to a great start in the 2026 recruiting class, sitting with five commitments, including one five-star and three four-star recruits.
Now, they have added another major name to that haul.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett four-star Edna Karr (New Orleans, LA) cornerback Hayward Howard Jr. has committed to the Longhorns, picking Texas over LSU, Miami, and Florida State, among others.
Howard now becomes the sixth member of the Longhorns 2026 class, joining five-star QB Dia Bell, four-star receiver Chris Stewart, four-star offensive linemen Max Wright and Nicolas Robertson, and long-snapper Trott O'Neal.
Per Rivals.com, Howard is rated as a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 33 corner in the county and the No. 10 player in Louisiana.
After the commitment of Howard, the Longhorns class ranking rose to No. 19 overall in the country and No. 9 in the SEC per the On3 team rankings, with plenty of prospects still on the board heading into the summer.
Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing in around 175 pounds, Howard has a chance to be a big-bodied corner, physical corner on the outside for the Longhorns once he gets to campus.
"Ultra-competitive cornerback prospect with the physical tools and field demeanor to succeed at the P4 level. Owns the requisite frame with great height and above-average length," 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks said of Howard. " Displays turn-and-run juice in the vertical game, along with sudden redirecting and handsy catch-point peskiness in the short-to-intermediate game... However, represents a quality P4-caliber cover man who could potentially play multiple roles, but could thrive in a boundary corner spot. Owns the physical tools, functional athleticism, and position-specific know-how to become a quality starter with a ceiling beyond the college game."