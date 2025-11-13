Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Basketball Cruises To Easy Win Over FDU Knights

Wednesday night was smooth sailing for Sean Miller and the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team.

Aaron Raley

Nov 12, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) drives to the basket against Fairleigh Dickinson center Cyril Martynov (22) and guard Chidube Ekwommadu (5) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) drives to the basket against Fairleigh Dickinson center Cyril Martynov (22) and guard Chidube Ekwommadu (5) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team gave head coach Sean Miller an easy second win in front of the home crowd at the Moody Center on Wednesday night, beating the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 93-58 in a blowout contest.

Senior guard Tramon Mark led the offensive charge with 20 points, forward Lassina Traore grabbed 10 boards, and Jordan Pope recorded a trio of assists to lead the team on the night.

After a hectic first few minutes of the contest in the first half, the Longhorns took their ball and ran with it, quite literally.

Texas Blows Out FDU In Midweek Contest

Sean Miller's Longhorns entered the Moody Center with a 99.1 percent chance of victory according to ESPN's analytics, so when the Knights went up by a score of 10-2 a little over three minutes into the game, some fans were most likely concerned, and understandably so.

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) drives to the basket during the first half against Fairleigh Dickinson at Moody Center
Nov 12, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) drives to the basket during the first half against Fairleigh Dickinson at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

That small run, however, was all that the Texas team needed to go on a run of their own, scoring 12 unanswered points to take a 14-10 lead two and a half minutes later, a lead that they never surrendered for the remainder of the game.

Despite FDU's hot start to begin, the Burnt Orange defense didn't allow many shots to fall after the run, with the score 43-24 at halftime in favor of Texas, the game already a runaway after 20 minutes.

The second half was basically a copy and paste of the first half, with Texas regularly holding the Knights to two and three-minute periods of scoreless ball, while they racked up points of their own, dropping 50 in the second half against just 34 from FDU.

The Horns couldn't be stopped on the glass Wednesday night, the team grabbing 54 rebounds, nearly 20 more than their opposition, and saw a higher field goal percentage (52.3-31.3) as well.

In addition to Mark's 20-spot, Lithuanian big man Matas Vokietaitis added 19 points on a perfect 8-for-8 night from the field, and Jordan Pope and Dailyn Swain each contributed with 11 points.

Though their field goal percentage was high, this was a more forgettable night for Coach Miller and the Horns in terms of three-point shots, only sinking six of 23 attempts from beyond the arc.

Now 2-1 on the 2025 campaign, the Longhorns will stay in the Texas state capital as they look ahead to hosting the Kansas City Roos Saturday at 12:00 PM.

