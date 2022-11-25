Skip to main content

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Noncommittal on Playing in Bowl Game

Texas Longhorns star running back Bijan Robinson has a heavy decision weighing on his shoulders.

The most resounding question surrounding the Texas Longhorns after Friday's 38-27 home win over the Baylor Bears is whether or not they'll be able to qualify for the Big 12 title game pending the results of Saturday's matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats.

But weighing equally as heavy on the collective minds of the program and Longhorns fans is the career decision that star running back Bijan Robinson still has to make.

Will he declare for the 2023 NFL Draft? Will he play in the team's bowl game?

"I'm not sure yet," Robinson said of his potential participation in the bowl game. "We'll see."

Even if he already knows his decision, Robinson is remaining verbally noncommittal on what he plans to do for the bowl game and beyond. Considering the fact the Longhorns still have a chance at the Big 12 title game pending a Kansas win over Kansas State Saturday, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he's staying focused on the team's potential title-game berth rather than his personal agenda.

"I don't know man, hopefully Kansas wins tomorrow," Robinson said. "I'm trying to play - have an opportunity to play in the Big 12 championship too. So I'm really want them to win and do it right so we can go out there and do it the right way."

If Friday was indeed Robinson's final game as a Longhorn, he didn't disappoint. He posted 29 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns and carried the offense on his shoulders down the stretch.

The Longhorns and Robinson will be watching when Kansas and Kansas State kickoff at 7 p.m. from Manhattan on Saturday, as one more win would mean at least one more game for Robinson and a shot at a Big 12 title for Texas against the TCU Horned Frogs.

