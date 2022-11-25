Halftime: Baylor Scores Late Touchdown To Take Lead Over Texas

Ben Sims might be hell-bent on stealing Bijan Robinson's thunder one more time.

Baylor currently leads Texas 19-17 at halftime thanks to Blake Shapen's 14-yard touchdown to Sims with 40 seconds remaining. The No. 23 Longhorns (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) will need a win, plus hope for a loss from No. 13 Kansas State against Kansas to make the Big 12 Championship next Saturday.

Robinson, a projected first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, surpassed Chris Gilbert as fifth all-time on Texas' leading rusher list thanks to a 3-yard run on the opening drive. Through two quarters, the junior has totaled 29 yards on seven carries while averaging 4.1 yards per run.

When asked Monday about his plans post-2022, Robinson said he would discuss all options before making a final decision.

“After the season, I’ll assess everything,” Robinson said of his future. “I’ll talk to my family, the coaches here and the people that I’ve been talking to this whole time about those kinds of decisions.”

Entering Week 13, Robinson currently leads the Big 12 in rushing yards (1,401), yards from scrimmage (1,715), and total touchdowns (18). Last week in the Longhorns' 55-14 win over Kansas, Robinson posted career-highs in rushing yards (243) and touchdowns (four), earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors in the process.

“He’s such a nice human being, and sometimes he doesn’t get enough credit for the competitive spirit that he has,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Saturday in Lawrence. “You don’t get to where you’re at in your career by just being talented.”

Quarterback Quinn Ewers' day has been rocky at best. After being sacked for a safety to give the Bears (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) an earl 2-0 lead, the redshirt freshman catapulted a seven-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 3-yard touchdown run.

Ewers connected with Xavier Worthy for a gain of 18 and Ja'Tavion Sanders for a gain of 37. Currently, Ewers is 5 of 8 passing for 111 yards.

The Bears' offense continues to fight following their heartbreaking 29-28 loss to TCU last week at McLane Stadium. Blake Shapen found Jaylen Ellis for a 47-yard touchdown with just over six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Shapen finished the first half 12 of 20 passing for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman running back Richard Reese tallied 47 yards on 12 carries, including a long of 15. John Mayers drilled a 30-yard field goal to make it 14-12 with 7:54 left in the second quarter.

In the closing minutes of the first half, offensive lineman Cole Hutson was carted off with a lower-body injury. Hutson, a freshman from Frisco, is not expected to return for the remainder of Friday's game.

Texas kicker Bert Auburn drilled a 38-yard field goal to extend the lead by five. The Longhorns will receive to begin the third quarter.

