WATCH: Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Reacts to Selection in Cowboys Mock Draft

Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson couldn't help but smile after seeing the Dallas Cowboys selected in a recent NFL mock draft.

It's anyone's guess where former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will end up once the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around in April.

But even though Robinson will give the professional answer by saying he doesn't care which team drafts him, he clearly had a bit of added excitement once he saw that ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. had Robinson slated to go to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 26 overall in his latest mock draft.

"Ah, ha!'' Robinson said. "We won't know until Draft Day where I'm at ... but that's cool because I play here in Texas (with) relationships. ... But it's wherever God places me.''

Robinson, who won the 2022 Doak Walker Award as the best running back in the nation, led the Big 12 Conference in carries (258), rushing yards (1,580) and rushing touchdowns (18) during the regular season. Robinson also led the nation with 1,894 total scrimmages yards (1,580 rushing, 314 receiving) and was second in total touchdowns (20) during the regular season.

Should the dominoes fall in Dallas' favor, a big-time name like Robinson could be exactly what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is looking for.

