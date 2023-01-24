Skip to main content

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Heading West in Latest NFL Mock

The star running back could be another weapon in one of the NFL's best offenses in this mock draft.

As we approach the end of January and get ready to transition into February, the NFL mock drafts are ramping up even more. With just four teams left vying for a Super Bowl, the other 28 teams are looking to the offseason and upcoming NFL draft.

One name you'll hear plenty of debate around is Texas Longhorns' running back Bijan Robinson, who is widely considered to be the best running back in the class and the best prospect since Saquon Barkley. 

The value of taking a running back in the first round has become a hot topic, but Robinson is set to shake that narrative up. In NFL.com's latest mock draft, they have Robinson going at No. 21 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers. 

No. 21 - Los Angeles Chargers - Bijan Robinson (RB/Texas)

The Bolts could look to become a tougher offense by adding a rugged runner with big-play ability to complement Austin Ekeler. 

Running back isn't a major area of need for the Chargers, with Austin Ekeler having recorded 915 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also hauled in 107 receptions for 722 receiving yards and five touchdowns. That being said, Robinson and Ekeler could make a lethal one-two punch. 

The Doak Walker winner was dominant in his final season as a Longhorn, recording 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, good for sixth and tied-fifth in the country respectively. As well, he added 314 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Until the actual draft rolls around in April there will likely be hundreds of more mock drafts. However, if Robinson does end up in Los Angeles, he would be another weapon in one of the NFL's best offenses. 

