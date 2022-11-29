Skip to main content

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Tabbed as Finalist for Doak Walker Award

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is one of three finalists for the 2022 Doak Walker Award.

Texas Longhorns star running back Bijan Robinson has been tabbed a finalist for the 2022 Doak Walker Award, per an announcement Tuesday.

The award is given annually to the best running back in college football. Robinson joins Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown and Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum. 

“First, I want to give glory to God for being recognized for this award. I couldn’t do it without Him," Robinson said. "I'm truly honored to be among this great group of finalists. It’s definitely a blessing, and I’m very thankful for that.”

Robinson could potentially join Longhorns legends Cedric Benson, Ricky Williams and D’Onta Foreman as the only members of the program to win the award. 

“I’m so fortunate that every time I walk into our football building, I get to see the trophy that Ricky, Cedric and D’Onta earned during their time here,” Robinson said. “It’s something that motivates you and inspires you to be great.”

Robinson, who has admitted he’s unsure of whether or not he’ll play in Texas’ bowl game in order to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, led the Big 12 in carries (258), rushing yards (1,580) and rushing touchdowns (18) during the regular season. He also leads the nation with 1,894 total scrimmages yards (1,580 rushing, 314 receiving) and is second in total touchdowns (20).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19500688
Play
Football

Bowl Projection Tracker: Where Will the Longhorns Spend the Postseason?

With the conclusion of the regular season it is time to track where experts project Texas to go bowling.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Steve Sarkisian
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Moving Forward, Longhorns Can't Put Their 'Fate in Somebody Else's Hands'

While the Longhorns went 8-4, Steve Sarkisian hopes to not let conference championship hopes rest on other teams in the future.

By Connor Zimmerlee
xavier worthy 3
Play
Football

Is Longhorns Star WR Xavier Worthy Transfer Portal Bound?

Rumors are swirling about the Longhorns top pass catcher, Xavier Worthy, entering the NCAA Transfer portal.

By Matt Galatzan

The winner will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 8. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_19500688
Football

Bowl Projection Tracker: Where Will the Longhorns Spend the Postseason?

With the conclusion of the regular season it is time to track where experts project Texas to go bowling.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Moving Forward, Longhorns Can't Put Their 'Fate in Somebody Else's Hands'

While the Longhorns went 8-4, Steve Sarkisian hopes to not let conference championship hopes rest on other teams in the future.

By Connor Zimmerlee
xavier worthy 3
Football

Is Longhorns Star WR Xavier Worthy Transfer Portal Bound?

Rumors are swirling about the Longhorns top pass catcher, Xavier Worthy, entering the NCAA Transfer portal.

By Matt Galatzan
dillon mitchell 3211
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Rise to No. 2 in AP Poll Ahead of Non-Conference Bout vs. No. 7 Creighton

The Texas Longhorns have received their highest top-25 ranking of the decade.

By Zach Dimmitt
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Longhorns Culture Change Under Steve Sarkisian Evident Following Win Over Baylor

In arguably their biggest game of the year, Steve Sarkisian had the Longhorns prepared to face the Bears.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19508818
Men's Basketball

No. 4 Longhorns Remain Undefeated After Blowout Win vs. UTRGV

The Texas Longhorns remain undefeated after a blowout win over UTRGV on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
tyrese hunter marcus carr 2`
Men's Basketball

No. 4 Longhorns vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns look to remain undefeated Saturday against the UTRGV Vaqueros inside Gregory Gym.

By Zach Dimmitt
jaylan ford 3232
Football

Longhorns Defense Showed Final Act of 'Resiliency' vs. Baylor to Keep Big 12 Title Hopes Alive

The Texas Longhorns defense has stepped up to the plate when few thought it was possible.

By Zach Dimmitt