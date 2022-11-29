Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Tabbed as Finalist for Doak Walker Award

Texas Longhorns star running back Bijan Robinson has been tabbed a finalist for the 2022 Doak Walker Award, per an announcement Tuesday.

The award is given annually to the best running back in college football. Robinson joins Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown and Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum.

“First, I want to give glory to God for being recognized for this award. I couldn’t do it without Him," Robinson said. "I'm truly honored to be among this great group of finalists. It’s definitely a blessing, and I’m very thankful for that.”

Robinson could potentially join Longhorns legends Cedric Benson, Ricky Williams and D’Onta Foreman as the only members of the program to win the award.

“I’m so fortunate that every time I walk into our football building, I get to see the trophy that Ricky, Cedric and D’Onta earned during their time here,” Robinson said. “It’s something that motivates you and inspires you to be great.”

Robinson, who has admitted he’s unsure of whether or not he’ll play in Texas’ bowl game in order to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, led the Big 12 in carries (258), rushing yards (1,580) and rushing touchdowns (18) during the regular season. He also leads the nation with 1,894 total scrimmages yards (1,580 rushing, 314 receiving) and is second in total touchdowns (20).

The winner will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.

