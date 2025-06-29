Texas Longhorns LB Brad Spence Praised by Rival QB
The Texas Longhorns defense walks into 2025 projected to be one of the top defenses in all of college football next season. A standout unit of the defense is the linebacker room, led by All-American Anthony Hill Jr., Liona Lefau, and a returning Trey Moore.
However, Texas went into the transfer portal to add another piece to that core.
Former Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Brad Spence committed to the Longhorns out of the transfer portal back in December, His former teammate, Arkansas starting quarterback Taylen Green, recently talked about Spence at the Manning Passing Academy.
"They're getting a dawg," Green said of Spence, per CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball. "Flying around the ball, sideline to sideline, a smart player who's got a good feel for football and really good instincts. He'll definitely make it tough on us, but I love Brad, and it's going to be a great one, I'm excited for."
Brad Spence Adds Depth to Texas Longhorns Linebacker Unit
The Longhorns' linebacker room is losing two of its rotational pieces from last season in David Gbenda, who signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent, and Morice Blackwell Jr. Both linebackers combined for 91 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss, a sack, and a pass deflection.
The addition of Spence comes at a great time for the Longhorns in order to replace some of the production that is being lost from a year ago.
Last season with Arkansas, Spence totaled 55 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.
Aside from Hill Jr., who projects to be a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, there's Liona Lefau, who broke out with 63 tackles, two sacks, and an interception, and Trey Moore who returned for his senior year the Longhorns have younger players who could become key in the rotation.
Second-year player Ty'Anthony Smith could be in line for a bigger role in 2025. As a freshman, Smith played in 16 games, recording 16 tackles, an interception, and a pass deflection in limited snaps. Now, with more opportunity, Smith could produce for the Longhorns.
Texas also added to its linebacker room in its 2025 recruiting class in four-star Elijah Barnes. Barnes, a top prospect, was the No. 3 linebacker prospect in the 2025 class and No. 60 in the class overall.
While the two younger pieces of the Longhorns' linebacker room develop, Spence can come in a contribute from game one as a player with two years of SEC experience under his belt. Spence will face his former Arkansas teammates late in the season on Nov. 22, as the Longhorns and Razorbacks face off in Austin.