Texas Longhorns Break School Record in Full Mock Draft
Last year, the Texas Longhorns had 11 players selected in the NFL, setting a new record for the program.
This year, they're looking to match, or possibly even break, that record.
The Longhorns will have no shortage of representation at this week's NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisc. So much so that NFL.com's Chad Reuter has them breaking last year's record with 12 players selected, including six in the first two rounds.
First is the expected first-round trio of wide receiver Matthew Golden, cornerback Jahdae Barron and offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr., in that order. Golden gets the party started, going to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12 overall to provide another weapon for Dak Prescott.
"Golden was the engine of Texas' offense in the second half of last season, thanks to his speed and late-play separation ability," Reuter wrote. "He would be a nice complement to CeeDee Lamb."
Soon after, Barron goes to the Miami Dolphins at No. 14 overall to possibly become the new leader of the secondary, just as he was at Texas.
"I already had Miami selecting Barron -- and then we learned the Dolphins are working withon a trade elsewhere," Reuter wrote. "Barron's 4.39 speed and competitive nature make him a natural pick here."
Another two picks later, Banks goes to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 16 overall to beef up Kyler Murray's protection.
"The Cardinals took Paris Johnson Jr. sixth overall in 2023, started him at right tackle as a rookie, then moved him to the left side last season," Reuter wrote. "They could approach Banks' NFL transition in a similar fashion, thanks to his length, strength and mobility, starting him at left guard as a rookie, then shifting him to the right tackle spot, either this year (if Jonah Williams, who played in six games last season, misses time to injury again) or in 2026 (if Williams moves on as a free agent)."
The second round ends up being just as productive for the Longhorns, with three players all going close together. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins goes to the New York Jets at No. 45, quarterback Quinn Ewers to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 52 and running back Jaydon Blue to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 55 overall.
After an empty third round, the Longhorns come back strong on Day 3 with five more players selected. Those players are as follows:
- OT Cameron Williams - No. 106 overall, fourth round, New England Patriots
- TE Gunnar Helm - No. 117 overall, fourth round, Miami Dolphins
- S Andrew Mukuba - No. 154 overall, fifth round, New York Giants
- DT Vernon Broughton - No. 180 overall, sixth round, Las Vegas Raiders
- EDGE Barryn Sorrell - No. 190 overall, sixth round, Los Angeles Rams
- C Jake Majors - No. 193 overall, sixth round, Cincinnati Bengals
If the Longhorns do manage to have 12 players drafted this weekend, Steve Sarkisian and co. will certainly have a lot to be proud of.