Did Texas Longhorns Already Answer Steve Sarkisian's 'Biggest Question Mark?'
While Steve Sarkisian is a offensive-minded head coach given his susccessful past as an offensive coordinator, it seems, at least on paper right now, that the strength of the Texas Longhorns lies on defense heading into next season.
A lot of that comes down to returning production. The Longhorns defense returns a lot key contributors, while the offense does return some but lost a lot this offseason to the NFL Draft. And while the Longhorns still boast a lot of talent offensively, they will be counting on youth and inexperience to step up and play a bigger role.
Look no further than at quarterback, where, after two seasons behind Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning is getting his chance as the starting quarterback in Austin. That youth extends to Manning's supporting cast, where the Longhorns have to replace their top-three receivers from last season in addition to having just one returning starter on the offensive line.
However, even with those losses at the skill positions, during a recent interview with ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sarkisian projected confidence in his receiver room. But called out the tight end room as a "question mark."
"I think having DeAndre Moore and Ryan Wingo back is going to be big," Sarkisian said. "And then we got some guys that, it's time to step up and it's their moment. I would say the one room that we probably have our biggest question mark in is in the tight end room. So the offense is there."
After losing Gunnar Helm to the draft and Amari Niblack to the transfer portal, the Longhorns were left without their top two tight ends. Texas entered spring practice with Jordan Washington, Shannon Spencer, Emaree Winston, and Will Randle at tight end, and while there is potential with that group, they needed experience.
That led Texas to the transfer portal, where they landed California transfer Jack Endries Friday. A former walk-on for the Golden Bears became one of the ACC's most productive tight ends last season, finishing third in yards with 623 on 56 receptions with two touchdowns.
The Danville, California, native now transfers to Austin with two years of eligibility remaining and will look to lead the room.
Meanwhile, at receiver, Texas will be looking to Moore and Wingo to take that next step and play as their top two receivers. Both were productive last season, even while playing in the same offense as Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, and Gunnar Helm. But with that trio gone, it will be up to Moore and Wingo to lead the way.