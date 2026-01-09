Texas Longhorns Host Elite Transfer Portal LB for Visit

The Texas Longhorns got off to somewhat of a slow start in the transfer portal after it officially opened.

However, things are picking up a bit on the Forty Acres.

While the recent visit of Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman dominated most of the headlines, the Longhorns also have a standout defensive on campus for a visit Thursday.

Cal Linebacker Visiting Texas Longhorns

California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave reacts after a tackle during the second quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Per reports from CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball, the Longhorns are hosting Cal linebacker Cade Uluave for a visit.

The Longhorns have suffered some notable losses at linebacker, as Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore declared for the 2026 NFL Draft while Liona Lefau entered the transfer portal and committed to Colorado. Uluave would bring experience to Texas at the linebacker position after spending three years at Cal.

A former teammate of Longhorns tight end Jack Endries, who is also heading to the NFL, Uluave has an impressive resume to his name. After winning Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2023, he was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2024 before earning First-team All-ACC honors this season.

In three years at Cal, Uluave played in 34 games while posting 235 total tackles (110 solo), six sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and nine pass breakups.

California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave during the first quarter against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

During his freshman season in 2023, Uluave delivered an impressive performance against Washington State and eventual No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

In a back-and-forth 42-39 win for Cal, Uluave finished with nine total tackles (six solo), a half a sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one interception of Ward. He also had the game's first touchdown on a 51-yard fumble return for a score.

Talk about stuffing the stat sheet.

If the Longhorns can land Uluave, he would join what's turning into a talented portal class for Texas while immediately becoming one of the top players among the group.

Texas has made some key portal additions as well, though fans are certainly itching for more. The Longhorns have landed commitments from Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe, LSU defensive lineman Zion Williams, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas and Arkansas defensive end Ian Geffrard.

The Longhorns have also secured a trio of special teams commits in Memphis kicker Gianni Spetic, Florida State punter Mac Chiumento and New Mexico long snapper Trey Dubuc.

Texas still has work to do, but getting Uluave in Austin for a visit is another step in the right direction.