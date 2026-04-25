Texas Longhorns CB Goes Undrafted in 2026 NFL Draft

With the departure Jaylon Guilbeau, the Texas Longhorns have lost three starters from last year's secondary.

Unfortunately, Guilbeau's potential NFL journey hasn't started out as planned. He went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, failing to hear his name called as the final picks went off the board in the seventh round. It's a tough break for Guilbeau, who started 27 games during his Texas career but was benched in favor of true freshman cornerback Kade Phillips toward the end of last season.

But it didn't take long for Guilbeau to land an undrafted free agent deal.

Texas CB Jaylon Guilbeau Signs With Panthers After NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Peliserro, Guilbeau has signed an undrafted deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Guilbeau will now have a chance to compete for a roster spot during rookie minicamp and training camp. This would also give him a shot at reuniting with two former Texas teammates in tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and running back Jonathon Brooks.

While Guilbeau was more understated than Malik Muhammad or Michael Taaffe, he still served a key role as a starting outside cornerback on last year's squad. Still, the Longhorns are prepared for his absence, bringing in a highly-touted transfer to replace Guilbeau.

The Longhorns actually began transitioning away from Guilbeau at the end of last season, opting for freshman Kade Phillips as the starting corner opposite Muhammad. However Guilbeau would have likely slotted in as cornerback-two this year if he had had any eligibility left, so his loss still hurts the team.

Accordingly, head coach Steve Sarkisian and new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp did something about it, signing Bo Mascoe, the No. 7 cornerback in the portal, out of Rutgers.

On top of replacing Guilbeau from a purely positional standpoint, Mascoe also embodies the same toughness and physicality that Guilbeau did, ensuring that Texas' defensive backfield will not take a step back in that regard.

Mascoe, like Guilbeau, is undersized for the boundary, which is perhaps the reason that both play with such a chip on their shoulder. Mascoe is probably has better cover-skills than Guilbeau did, so the move could even be seen as an upgrade instead of a patch-job.

In addition to Mascoe and Phillips, the Longhorns brought back Kobe Black and Warren Roberson, both of whom will likely see the field at some point during the season and could even battle their way to being the week one starter in fall camp.

Guilbeau started his career in the slot but thankfully Texas is covered there too.

Graceson Littleton played beyond his years as a true freshman last season and figures to be a potential x-factor in Muschamp's versatile, blitz-heavy defensive scheme this year. Behind him is Wardell Mack, who is solid against both the run and pass.

It may be a bit more difficult to replace Guilbeau's leadership, however Texas has built a next-man-up culture under Sarkisian and one of the aforementioned players should be able to step up into his role in the locker room.

So while losing a tenacious, versatile defender like Guilbeau is never easy, the Longhorns are amply prepared to move forward.

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