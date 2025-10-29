Texas Longhorns Clearly Are Not Overlooking Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia
The Texas Longhorns will finally get to play a game on their home field after four straight games away, traveling to Gainesville, up the road to Dallas, Lexington, and then last week up to Starkville. Texas will return to Darrell K. Royal Stadium with a tough conference challenge, hosting the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores.
The Commodores have been one of the biggest headlines of the 2025 season, not just in the SEC but in the country, with Vanderbilt currently sitting with a 7-1 record overall, 3-1 in conference play, and ranked ninth in the country after the recent AP Poll. The Commodores are the highest they've been ranked in nearly 90 years, dating back to 1937.
Head coach Clark Lea has taken a program that year after year found itself battling at the bottom of the SEC and in just five seasons has turned around the Commodores into not just a team that can upset a major program but can compete each and every week in the SEC, one of the biggest reasons for the turnaround, quarterback Diego Pavia.
Texas Defensive Linemen Breakdown Defending Diego Pavia
In his second year in the program, Pavia has become the face of Vanderbilt's emergence, as the veteran quarterback is currently one of the top signal callers in college football, completing 139 of his 202 pass attempts for 1,698 yards, 15 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
During Texas' player availability on Monday, senior edge rusher Ethan Burke spoke on battling against Pavia this Saturday, emphasizing the challenge the quarterback brings, but a welcomed challenge nevertheless.
"Obviously, we respect him, but we also believe in ourselves, and I think we're a talented group," Burke said. "Obviously, we've got to keep him in the pocket. He's a really good scrambler, talented arm. You know, we played him last year, and he's only gotten better. So it'll be an exciting game. I'm excited to play against him as a defensive player."
Not only is Pavia the leader of Vanderbilt's passing attack, but he is also the main focus of the Commodores' rushing attack, as the team's leading rusher, Pavia, has 458 yards on 85 attempts and five rushing touchdowns. Also speaking on Monday, senior defensive tackle Hero Kanu spoke on the challenge that Pavia brings, highlighting not just his throwing abilities but also his rushing capabilities.
"He's versatile," Kanu said. "He can run the ball, but he can also pass it, but also very confident in his game. You know, he knows when to take the ball for himself and when not to. I think he makes great decisions on the field. He can play option plays. He can run QB counters, QB lead zone, stuff like that. QB draw is very dangerous, so his game is just very broad."
Both Buke and Kanu, along with the rest of the defense, will have to be zeroed in on Pavia, as the Longhorns look to put their names back into College Football Playoff contention in what would be a big victory in Austin on Saturday.