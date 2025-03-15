Texas Longhorns' Colin Simmons, Mack Brown Honored in Atlanta
AUSTIN -- The past and present of Texas Longhorns football is being honored in Atlanta, a city the program got all too familiar with this past season.
Texas linebacker Colin Simmons and former head coach Mack Brown were both recognized at the Maxwell Awards in Atlanta on Friday night for awards they won back in December. Simmons was honored for being named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year while Brown received the Maxwell Football Club’s Francis "Reds" Bagnell Award for Contributions to Football recipient.
In winning the Alexander award, Simmons beat out South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who won the SEC's Freshman of the Year. Sellers finished the 2024 season 196 of 299 passing for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with 166 carries for 674 yards and seven scores on the ground.
The five-star Simmons arrived to the Forty Acres last offseason after a championship-winning career at Duncanville High School. Even with all the hype surrounding him headed into his freshman year, Simmons arguably exceeded expectations during his first season in college.
He finished the year with 48 total tackles (31 solo), nine sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and an interception.
As for Brown, the legendary coach is out of a job after being fired by North Carolina in November after an 8-4 season. The Tar Heels had some head-scratching losses last season, including a 70-50 home loss to James Madison in September.
He was replaced by none other than legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who is just one year younger than the 73-year-old Brown.
"When you think about impactful leadership on the football field, Mack Brown would have to be right at the top of that list,” said Maxwell Football Club Executive Director Mark Wolpert, per Texas Athletics. “His resume is dotted with impressive stops as a head coach over a career spanning almost five decades. Coach Brown has set a standard that few others in the profession can match and his contributions have helped shape the game that we all love."
Simmons and the Longhorns will begin their season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
