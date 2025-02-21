Texas Longhorns LB Colin Simmons in CFB Players to Watch List
A key part of the Texas Longhorns defense as a true freshman in 2024, Colin Simmons is expected to be a force in his second season of collegiate football.
Bleacher Report released an article highlighting 15 college football players fans will love in the upcoming season, and Simmons got a place on the list.
"The Texas Longhorns are straight-up recruiting some DUDES on defense, and if you recall, we aren’t but three years removed from that side of the ball being the program’s Achilles heel," the writer Brad Shepard said.
Of course, Texas' top-ranked recruiting class of 2025 comes with some big defensive names like five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry, five-star edge Lance Jackson, five-star safety Jonah Williams, and five-star cornerback Kade Phillips. That is four top-ranked players joining the defense. But the players returning, including Anthony Hill Jr., Michael Taaffe, and Simmons, have already started the work to make the defense a standout one.
"In a 2024 College Football Playoff run, coach Pete Kwiatkowski’s side of the ball is where the ‘Horns hung their cowboy hat, and it’s because of stars like Anthony Hill Jr. and Colin Simmons," Shepard wrote. "The latter may have been the top overall freshman in the nation had it not been for Jeremiah Smith. The outside linebacker who can put his hand down and get after quarterbacks off the edge, too, was a force to be reckoned with."
Simmons appeared in all 15 games for the Longhorns. He had a team-high nine sacks, the third most in a single season by a freshman defensive player. Simmons recorded his first career interception in one of the biggest stages: the College Football Playoff first-round game against Clemson.
"At times, he was unblockable and looks like he could be a future No. 1 overall pick," the article said. "The 6’3”, 245-pound Dallas native finished the year with 48 tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception."
If big things were in the books for the freshman, even bigger will come for a more experienced player in the fall.
