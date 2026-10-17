No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators: Live Updates and Box Score

AUSTIN - The No. 7 Texas Longhorns are returning home for the first time in nearly a month on Saturday morning for their first SEC home game of the season in a matchup with the Florida Gators.

Texas is looking to bounce back after a crushing 27-24 loss in Dallas to Oklahoma last week, a result that dropped the Longhorns from the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll.

Florida is coming off of back-to-back blowout losses and hardly looks the team that dismantled Ole Miss in Gainesville last month.

The Gators will be starting quarterback Trammel Jones for the first time this season as Aaron Philo deals with a shoulder injury.

For the Longhorns, all eyes will be on quarterback Arch Manning, who is coming off of a 250-plus yard, three touchdown performance against the Sooners.

The problem is, Manning also threw two interceptions in that football game. One of those interceptions was a pick-six, with the other coming in the final minute and leading to the Oklahoma game-winning field goal.

The good news for Texas and Manning, is the Florida's defense has struggled to stop the pass, leading many to believe that the QB could have a bounce back performance.

In some more good news for Texas, the Longhorns will be welcoming back Justus Terry along the defensive front, which is a big boost to an already dominant group up front.

Follow along below for live updates after kick off.

1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter TOTAL Florida Texas

1st Quarter

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