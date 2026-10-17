No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators: Live Updates and Box Score
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AUSTIN - The No. 7 Texas Longhorns are returning home for the first time in nearly a month on Saturday morning for their first SEC home game of the season in a matchup with the Florida Gators.
Texas is looking to bounce back after a crushing 27-24 loss in Dallas to Oklahoma last week, a result that dropped the Longhorns from the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll.
Florida is coming off of back-to-back blowout losses and hardly looks the team that dismantled Ole Miss in Gainesville last month.
The Gators will be starting quarterback Trammel Jones for the first time this season as Aaron Philo deals with a shoulder injury.
For the Longhorns, all eyes will be on quarterback Arch Manning, who is coming off of a 250-plus yard, three touchdown performance against the Sooners.
The problem is, Manning also threw two interceptions in that football game. One of those interceptions was a pick-six, with the other coming in the final minute and leading to the Oklahoma game-winning field goal.
The good news for Texas and Manning, is the Florida's defense has struggled to stop the pass, leading many to believe that the QB could have a bounce back performance.
In some more good news for Texas, the Longhorns will be welcoming back Justus Terry along the defensive front, which is a big boost to an already dominant group up front.
Follow along below for live updates after kick off.
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
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TOTAL
Florida
Texas
1st Quarter
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Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.Follow MattGalatzan