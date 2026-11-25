Texas Longhorns List Colin Simmons, 2 Others as Questionable vs. Texas A&M
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The Texas Longhorns are one win away from clinching their spot in the College Football Playoff.
All that stands in the Longhorns' way is a lowly, 4-7 Texas A&M team that would love nothing more than to make Texas fans sweat a bit on Selection Sunday by pulling off an upset win at Kyle Field on Friday.
Texas outmatches Texas A&M in nearly every area, but if the Longhorns continue to deal with some notable injury issues, it will give the Aggies a small but notable boost that they desperately need.
Fortunately, the initial SEC availability report released Tuesday evening gives Texas a bit of good news on the injury front.
Colin Simmons Questionable After Missing Arkansas Game
Texas listed three players as questionable on the initial report, including star edge rusher Colin Simmons.
Texas offensive tackle Andre Cojoe is also questionable after exiting with an injury against Arkansas.
Additionally, defensive end Richard Wesley is questionable for Friday's game. He's missed the past five games.
Here's the full report for Texas
QUESTIONABLE
- DE Colin Simmons
- OL Andre Cojoe
- DE Richard Wesley
OUT
- RB Hollywood Smothers
- OT Trevor Goosby
- TE Nick Townsend
- DT Hero Kanu
- DB Kobe Black
Steve Sarkisian Delivered Injury News on Hero Kanu, Kobe Black
While speaking with the media on Monday, Sarkisian shared some injury news on safety Kobe Black and defensive lineman Hero Kanu.
Sarkisian said that Black will miss the rest of the season after suffering a lower-body injury against Arkansas. He went down at the end of the first half and had to be helped off the field.
"Kobe will be out the remainder of the season, which I hate for him," Sarkisian said. "It's disappointing. He was having a really good year for us with the position change, but the other guys need to step up."
But on a more interesting note, Sarkisian said that Kanu, who had previously been ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery on his left arm, could "potentially" return if Texas were to make a deep run in the CFP.
"Potentially," Sarkisian said of Kanu's possible return. "I'll use that word. Potentially."
For now though, the Longhorns will need to continue leaning on Ian Geffrard, Alex January and Justus Terry to hold things down in the interior of the defensive line.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7