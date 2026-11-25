The Texas Longhorns are one win away from clinching their spot in the College Football Playoff.

All that stands in the Longhorns' way is a lowly, 4-7 Texas A&M team that would love nothing more than to make Texas fans sweat a bit on Selection Sunday by pulling off an upset win at Kyle Field on Friday.

Texas outmatches Texas A&M in nearly every area, but if the Longhorns continue to deal with some notable injury issues, it will give the Aggies a small but notable boost that they desperately need.

Fortunately, the initial SEC availability report released Tuesday evening gives Texas a bit of good news on the injury front.

Colin Simmons Questionable After Missing Arkansas Game

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas listed three players as questionable on the initial report, including star edge rusher Colin Simmons.

Texas offensive tackle Andre Cojoe is also questionable after exiting with an injury against Arkansas.

Additionally, defensive end Richard Wesley is questionable for Friday's game. He's missed the past five games.

Here's the full report for Texas

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

QUESTIONABLE



- DE Colin Simmons



- OL Andre Cojoe



- DE Richard Wesley

OUT



- RB Hollywood Smothers



- OT Trevor Goosby



- TE Nick Townsend



- DT Hero Kanu



- DB Kobe Black

Steve Sarkisian Delivered Injury News on Hero Kanu, Kobe Black

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking with the media on Monday, Sarkisian shared some injury news on safety Kobe Black and defensive lineman Hero Kanu.

Sarkisian said that Black will miss the rest of the season after suffering a lower-body injury against Arkansas. He went down at the end of the first half and had to be helped off the field.

"Kobe will be out the remainder of the season, which I hate for him," Sarkisian said. "It's disappointing. He was having a really good year for us with the position change, but the other guys need to step up."

But on a more interesting note, Sarkisian said that Kanu, who had previously been ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery on his left arm, could "potentially" return if Texas were to make a deep run in the CFP.

"Potentially," Sarkisian said of Kanu's possible return. "I'll use that word. Potentially."

For now though, the Longhorns will need to continue leaning on Ian Geffrard, Alex January and Justus Terry to hold things down in the interior of the defensive line.

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