Longhorns Assistant Gary Patterson Connected With Yet Another Head Coaching Job

The head coaching rumors surrounding Longhorns special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson just won't go away

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are going to see some turnover this offseason one way or another. 

Some of that has already started via the NCAA Transfer Portal, most notably with former backup quarterback, Hudson Card.

Now, however, a report has surfaced that special assistant to the head coach, Gary Patterson, is a name to watch in yet another head coaching search. 

This time with the UNLV Rebels.

However, another rumor does not mean Patterson is leaving Austin anytime soon.

Recently, Patterson shut down previous rumors connecting him to Nebraska (among other openings) and emphatically pledged himself to the Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian.

"For all that care one way or another I am committed to Sark and this staff to finish the journey! So please don’t believe any reports otherwise! #Wenotme," Patterson tweeted.

Nebraska and Auburn, of course, have recently found their new leaders in Matt Rhule and Hugh Freeze, respectively.

With that said, it is hard to imagine a coach the caliber of Patterson's to leave a program like Texas for the likes of a Group of 5 schools, that hasn't had a record above .500 since before Patterson took over full-time for the Horned Frogs. 

