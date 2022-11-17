Skip to main content

Longhorns Assistant Gary Patterson Emphatically Denies Head Coaching Rumors

Gary Patterson intends to remain in Austin with the Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN - When Texas Longhorns special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson arrived in Austin to work with Steve Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, many expected it to be a short-term stay. 

After all, Patterson was one of the most decorated coaches in college football, having led the TCU Horned Frogs to a 181-79 record, with 17 bowl appearances, 11 bowl wins, and five conference championships in 22 seasons. 

And with so many high-profile jobs coming available, including Auburn, Nebraska, and potentially others, Patterson seemed like a natural choice to be a candidate elsewhere. 

However, Patterson has since shut down those rumors, emphatically pledging himself to the Longhorns and Sarkisian in a recent tweet.

"For all that care one way or another I am committed to Sark and this staff to finish the journey! So please don’t believe any reports otherwise! #Wenotme," Patterson tweeted.

In 2021, before Patterson arrived in Austin, the Longhorns ranked 99th in the country in scoring defense (31.1 ppg), 114th against the run (201.58 ypg), 62nd against the pass (224 ypg) and 100th in total defense (425.6 ypg).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Bijan Robinson
Play
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named A Walter Camp Award Semifinalist

Bijan Robinson's successful season earns him a spot on yet another award semifinalist list.

By Connor Zimmerlee
marcus carr 321
Play
Men's Basketball

'Revenge Game': Longhorns' Marcus Carr Had Gonzaga on His Mind

Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr had seen the film one too many times, but he had a second chance coming against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19158369
Play
Football

Kansas Jayhawks Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

Three Jayhawks defenders that could make life difficult for Ewers and the Longhorns defense on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee

In 2022 it has been a dramatic turnaround, with Texas ranking No. 32 in scoring defense (21.3 ppg), No. 39 against the run (126.9 ypg), and No. 59 in total defense, giving up 371.8 yards per game. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

Bijan Robinson
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named A Walter Camp Award Semifinalist

Bijan Robinson's successful season earns him a spot on yet another award semifinalist list.

By Connor Zimmerlee
marcus carr 321
Men's Basketball

'Revenge Game': Longhorns' Marcus Carr Had Gonzaga on His Mind

Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr had seen the film one too many times, but he had a second chance coming against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19158369
Football

Kansas Jayhawks Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

Three Jayhawks defenders that could make life difficult for Ewers and the Longhorns defense on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee
tyrese hunter 422
Men's Basketball

'One of Those Nights': Longhorns' Tyrese Hunter Lights Up Gonzaga in Blowout Win

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns used a blistering effort from Tyrese Hunter to roll past the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs Wednesday night.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19447523(1)
Men's Basketball

No. 11 Longhorns Upset No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin

Chris Beard and the Longhorns got a major signature win on Wednesday night, taking down the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Moody Center

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_17179083
Men's Basketball

No. 11 Longhorns vs. No. 2 Gonzaga: Live In-Game Updates

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs in an early-season non-conference battle.

By Zach Dimmitt
chris beard dylan disu 444
Men's Basketball

How to Watch, Preview: Longhorns vs. Gonzaga

The Longhorns welcome No. 2 ranked Gonzaga to Austin for an early marquee matchup. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Adam Glick
Quinn Ewers
Football

Despite TCU Loss, Kansas Still 'A Very Meaningful Game' For Texas Says Steve Sarkisian

With only two games left in the regular season, Steve Sarkisian emphasized that Texas has plenty to play for still.

By Connor Zimmerlee