Texas' College Football Playoff Odds Keep Rising

The Texas Longhorns enter the final College Football Playoff rankings release on the outside looking in, but there appears to some optimism to take from.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns have been making major headlines in the days following their massive 27-17 win over the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies in the regular-season finale.

The win gave Texas its third Top-10 victory of the season in what was arguably the best win of the year in college football. However, at 9-3, the Longhorns needed some outside help in order to bolster their case for the College Football Playoff and got little assistant during Saturday's slate of games.

As a result, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made his rounds on various sports networks leading up to Tuesday's final rankings release before the official bracket announcement, and it appears that the sportsbooks in Las Vegas were taking notice.

Texas' College Football Playoff Odds Have Risen Before Final Rankings

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black and teammates react after making an interception during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As pointed out by OnTexasFootball, the Longhorns' betting odds to make the CFP have been on the rise over the past 24 hours ahead of Tuesday's rankings release at 6 p.m. CT. This will mark the final rankings before the committee reveals the official bracket on Sunday following the conference championship games.

After being unlisted on many sportsbooks Monday, the betting odds for Texas to make the College Football Playoff have steadily started to trend in the right direction.

Could Sarkisian's epic media tour be paying off? Probably not. It's possible that the CFP committee has been considering Texas more closely as a result, but it remains pretty unlikely that the Longhorns will earn a spot in the 12-team bracket.

It got pretty hard to keep up with everything that Sarkisian said during his media tour, but the message was clear: the CFP committee would be making a mistake by keeping Texas out.

"I'm very proud of what we've accomplished and unequivocally I think we should be in the playoffs," Sarkisian told Colin Cowherd. " ... There's two teams ranked in front of us that we just beat."

Unsurprisingly, these comments and more caused a ton of debate on social media between Texas fans and Texas haters along with those in the middle.

The conversation remains the same on both ends: Texas fans argue that there's no point to schedule a season opener against a team like Ohio State if that 14-7 loss is going to be held against the Longhorns.

But on the flip side (and rightfully so), non-Texas fans bring up the loss to a 4-8 Florida team, a defeat that the Longhorns will certainly look back on with regret considering its likely the reason they will get left out of the College Football Playoff altogether.

All of this talk will be put to rest one way or the other once the final bracket is revealed.

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

