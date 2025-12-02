Texas' College Football Playoff Odds Keep Rising
The Texas Longhorns have been making major headlines in the days following their massive 27-17 win over the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies in the regular-season finale.
The win gave Texas its third Top-10 victory of the season in what was arguably the best win of the year in college football. However, at 9-3, the Longhorns needed some outside help in order to bolster their case for the College Football Playoff and got little assistant during Saturday's slate of games.
As a result, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made his rounds on various sports networks leading up to Tuesday's final rankings release before the official bracket announcement, and it appears that the sportsbooks in Las Vegas were taking notice.
Texas' College Football Playoff Odds Have Risen Before Final Rankings
As pointed out by OnTexasFootball, the Longhorns' betting odds to make the CFP have been on the rise over the past 24 hours ahead of Tuesday's rankings release at 6 p.m. CT. This will mark the final rankings before the committee reveals the official bracket on Sunday following the conference championship games.
After being unlisted on many sportsbooks Monday, the betting odds for Texas to make the College Football Playoff have steadily started to trend in the right direction.
Could Sarkisian's epic media tour be paying off? Probably not. It's possible that the CFP committee has been considering Texas more closely as a result, but it remains pretty unlikely that the Longhorns will earn a spot in the 12-team bracket.
It got pretty hard to keep up with everything that Sarkisian said during his media tour, but the message was clear: the CFP committee would be making a mistake by keeping Texas out.
"I'm very proud of what we've accomplished and unequivocally I think we should be in the playoffs," Sarkisian told Colin Cowherd. " ... There's two teams ranked in front of us that we just beat."
Unsurprisingly, these comments and more caused a ton of debate on social media between Texas fans and Texas haters along with those in the middle.
The conversation remains the same on both ends: Texas fans argue that there's no point to schedule a season opener against a team like Ohio State if that 14-7 loss is going to be held against the Longhorns.
But on the flip side (and rightfully so), non-Texas fans bring up the loss to a 4-8 Florida team, a defeat that the Longhorns will certainly look back on with regret considering its likely the reason they will get left out of the College Football Playoff altogether.
All of this talk will be put to rest one way or the other once the final bracket is revealed.