Texas Longhorns Cornerback Anthony Cook Announces Departure

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns cornerback Anthony Cook made an unexpected announcement on social media on Thursday evening, saying "I will not play another snap for the University of Texas".

The announcement came as a complete surprise as Cook had been part of the "on-boarding" process on campus over the past few days. Texas coach Tom Herman had met with media via a teleconference just hours before with no mention of the news. 

Cook deleted the tweet shortly after the story began breaking across multiple outlets, adding more confusion to the situation. 

Cook has played in 25 games with seven career starts in his first two seasons on the Forty Acres. He made 24 tackles, one for a loss, broke up two passes and forced one fumble a year ago. 

He was expected to compete for the starting "Spur" position going into 2020 in Chris Ash's new defensive scheme along with Chris Adimora. The position is a mixture of slot corner and standard nickel defensive back with a heavy emphasis on coverage. Many expected Cook's skill set to fit in perfectly with what he would have been asked to do. 

We should find out more in the coming days and hopefully get some of the confusion cleared up as we move forward. 

Update: Two of Cook's teammates have taken to Twitter to comment on the situation as well. Their comments, along with the fact the tweet has been deleted, cast some doubt on whether Cook is really leaving the team. This story is far from finished at this point. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

