Texas Longhorns Could Be Closing in on Elite Transfer Portal RB

The Texas Longhorns got a big performance from Christian Clark in the Citrus Bowl win over the Michigan Wolverines.

However, the team is still in need of a running back out of the transfer portal this offseason.

Much of the talk since the end of the regular season has been centered around Texas' interest in Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh but there appears to be another big name that the Longhorns have eyes on.

Texas Reportedly Interested in Louisville RB Isaac Brown

Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown leads teammates onto the field against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Texas is a team to watch for Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown, who is set to enter the transfer portal on Friday.

Brown will enter the portal with a "do not contact" tag, potentially hinting that he could already have a deal in place with a team. Could this be Texas? Only time will tell, but the clues certainly point to the Longhorns potentially closing in on adding a new running back, whether that be Brown or someone else.

The Longhorns have shown interest in Baugh, but he has yet to announce intentions to enter the portal as the Gators and new head coach Jon Sumrall look to retain him. Texas hired former Florida running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, a move that appeared to increase the Longhorns' chances of luring Baugh to Austin, but things have gone quiet on that end.

That said, the Longhorns would still be getting a starting-level running back if they can land Brown, who had a productive past two seasons at Louisville.

Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

A Miami, FL. native, Brown had 165 carries for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2024. He also added 30 catches for 152 yards and another score.

This was highlighted by five 100-yard rushing games, including a dominant performance against an SEC opponent when Louisville faced rival Kentucky. Brown had 26 carries for 176 yards and two touchdowns in a convincing 41-14 win.

This season, Brown's numbers dipped slightly but he still put together an impressive year, finishing with 101 carries for 884 yards and seven touchdowns. Brown had a career-best performance in a win over Boston College when he posted 14 carries for 205 yards and a score.

Brown had lost four fumbles in his career, something that the Texas coaching staff will certainly look to address if he indeed ends up with the Longhorns.

The portal will open on Jan. 2, and madness will likely ensure across the country as teams add to their rosters.