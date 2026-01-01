Texas Longhorns Re-Sign Defensive Lineman for Next Season

The Texas Longhorns have reportedly secured a notable roster retention for next season following the 41-27 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Per reports from OnTexasFootball, the Longhorns have signed defensive lineman Alex January for the 2026 season after completing his second year on the Forty Acres.

The Longhorns now keep January, a product of Duncanville High School (Texas), from entering the portal. He's expected to play a big role on Will Muschamp's defense next season.

Alex January's 2025 Season

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier runs the ball against Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alex January in the second half at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

January played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2024, but posted just three total tackles.

He dealt with some injury issues this season, but still turned in a solid campaign, finishing with 19 total tackles (nine solo), 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup. His sack total came in the overtime win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, when also recovered the game-sealing fumble in overtime after a sack from Ethan Burke.

During the season, January received some notale praise from his teammates on both sides of the ball.

In September, Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby had some positive things to say about January.

"He's definitely had to come on as a young player, and I think he's doing a really great job with it," Goosby said. "He's really explosive, really powerful, you know, going against him in practice, sometimes, I got a down block on him, and it's like, dang, like, you know, I got to see January there. But he's a great player for us, and he's just a high-motor guy, you know, always driving, always finishing."

January's fellow defensive lineman Hero Kanu, who said after the Citrus Bowl that he still has to make a decision about his future, also delivered some major praise for January during the season, saying that he has "high expectations" for him.

"He's special," Kanu said of January. "Now I can tell you that you guys gonna see the rest of the season. I have high expectations for him. So does everybody else in this on this team, in this community here, and when the season will end, you will know what type of person he is."