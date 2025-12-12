Texas Longhorns Could Be on the Verge of Making a Major Coaching Decision

The Texas Longhorns might be on the verge of making a major decision for their coaching staff.

Just days ago, the Longhorns made a hard choice, firing running backs coach Chad Scott after just one season in Austin.

Soon after, a list of contenders began to emerge for the vacant position, including ex-Florida running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, Oregon's Ra'Shaad Samples, and LSU's Frank Wilson, just to name a few.

Now, it appears they have taken their first steps toward making a decision on the job.

According to reports from Inside Texas's Eric Nahlin and Justin Wells, the Longhorns have indeed interviewed Juluke for the position, but it is unknown if he has been offered the job or not as of yet.

"Longtime SEC assistant coach Jabbar Juluke interviewed for the vacant Texas Longhorns running backs coach position on Thursday, sources in the agent world tell me and Justin Wells," Nahlin said in his report. "It was the first interview conducted by Steve Sarkisian as part of the process to replace Chad Scott... It’s not known if Juluke has been offered the job."

Is Jabbar Juluke the Favorite?

Florida Gators associate head coach for running backs Jabbar Juluke walks on the field against the Long Island Sharks during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Juluke, who was not retained as part of Florida's new coaching staff by new head coach Justin Sumrall, has been thought of as the favorite for the position since the beginning of the process by many.

And for good reason.

Not only has Juluke worked with some of the most successful running backs in recent memory, including LSU Legend Leonard Fournette, who rushed for 843 yards on 129 attempts, averaging 6.5 yards per carry, and scoring eight touchdowns in just seven games. He also coached Derius Guice to a fantastic year in Baton Rouge that season, with the then-sophomore over 1,300 yards and 15 scores after Fournette went down with an injury.

Juluke has also coached other future NFL talents, including Elijah Mitchell at Louisiana, who ran for 3,010 yards on 485 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per rush over three seasons. In fact, in his second season with the Ragin Cajuns, they set program records in 2019, ranking sixth in the country rushing for 3,604 yards and 42 touchdowns on 6.28 yards per carry.

Most recently, he had been instructing Florida star running back Jadan Baugh, who was brought to Gainesville thanks to a late push from Juluke that resulted in a flip from Arkansas.

The Longhorns saw firsthand what Baugh can do during the regular season, as he gashed their defense in Florida's 29-21 win over Texas, finishing with 27 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown, along with three catches for 16 yards.