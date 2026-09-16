Texas Could Become a Major Player for Elite 2028 WR Recruit

The Texas Longhorns are full-steam ahead on the 2026 season, and after a critical win over the Ohio State Buckeyes, the new No. 1 team in the country has been the talk of college football since the historic comeback.

Perhaps no one is talking about the Longhorns more, however, than recruits, many who have raved over the program's win, and the atmosphere, and what it meant to be in Austin to experience that comeback victory.

Now, the Longhorns could become major contenders in a lot of recruiting battles, including Brysen Wright, the No. 1 receiver in the country, according to Steve Wiltfong of Rivals.

Who is Brysen Wright?

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) makes a catch against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wright is not only the No. 1 receiver in the 2028 cycle, but he is also the No. 1 prospect in the country, making him the biggest fish in the class for anyone to land. Standing at 6-foot-3.5, 210 pounds, he has a lengthy frame that suggests to only continue to grow, causing more headaches for shorter defensive backs.

While Wright doesn't exactly have "blow-by" speed, he makes up for it by supporting a good route tree, and showing a large catch radius that makes him a quarterbacks favorite target. Along with that, though, he also has an elite ability to win contested catches, turning what would be "toss-ups" into contested catches.

He's still perfecting his craft, but he looks to be an elite level player at the next level that can have an immediate impact on the field wherever he chooses to go.

What are the Longhorns' Odds?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As Wright is the No. 1 recruit in the country, every blue blood is in on his recruitment, so he will have his choice of the litter about where he plays. That includes the Longhorns, which currently hold a commitment from the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 cycle, Easton Royal.

Wright was in Austin this weekend for the Longhorns win against the Buckeyes, and considering the feedback from recruits on campus for that one, it was surely impressive for him as well.

Landing the Florida product won't be easy though, as the Miami Hurricanes are big contenders in his recruitment, and look to remain that way through the process. Sarkisian has proven his ability to land elite offensive prospects however, and Wright could be the next one on the list.

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