Recruits Rave Over Texas After Comeback Win Over Ohio State

Week two brought the highly anticipated matchup in a top-four showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes, marking the third meeting in three years between the two programs.

The primetime showdown resulted in potentially the game of the year, and the greatest comeback of the century, as the Longhorns deleted a 23-3 deficit to score a last-minute touchdown for a gutsy 24-23 win.

A few days later, no one can stop talking about the game, including the recruits who were in attendance. Several of the Longhorns' top targets spoke with the Texas Longhorns On SI and raved over the environment and the win.

James Foster, S, 2028

James Foster | Via James Foster on X

The No. 2 safety in the cycle, and a top-three player in Texas, Foster is a priority target for the Longhorns, and the trip to Austin to watch the game was one he will remember forever.

"You know, they always have those words, Texas Fight, and that's what they did," Foster said of his time watching the comeback. "They pretty much check all the big boxes, but i'll have more questions to ask on my official visits."

While there may be early predictions for him to land with the Longhorns, Foster tells the Texas Longhorns On SI that he is taking his time in the process and won't make a decision until making more stops and feels comfortable with his decision.

Geraci Carson, DL, 2028

The No. 2 prospect in the class, Carson is a big-bodied defensive lineman who would fit the mold of the interior defense the Longhorns have been known for. It will be a battle to land him, though, as he is one of the most sought-after recruits in the SEC.

"Man, it was a great experience. The atmosphere was crazy and the energy in the stadium was different. Everybody was welcoming, and I really enjoyed getting to be around the coaches and see the culture up close. Definitely a visit I’ll remember."

Ryan Wiley, WR, 2028

A late bloomer in the cycle, Wiley hasn't earned any stars, but it hasn't stopped his offer sheet from filling up with power four offers, including a pending showdown on the trail between the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.

"It was crazy i had a great time, the atmosphere was great and the actual game was the best part"

Micah Rhodes, RB, 2028

Top Running Back Recruit Micah Rhodes at a Texas Longhorns football camp | Micah Rhodes (@themicahrhodes) on X

The No. 5 running back in the class, and a top 75 recruit in the country, Rhodes is a critical target for the Longhorns, who saw the door re-open after he decommitted from the Sooners. The relationship between the two has been tight, and Rhodes was impressed by what he saw over the weekend.

"Yes, the game was amazing! The guys fought hard and never stopped believing in each other, as well as playing hard for Coach Sark."

Khristian White, RB, 2028

A potential in-state showdown could be brewing for White, who has offers from the SMU Mustangs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but the atmosphere was a big piece of his visit, and it landed.

"Had a great time. The game and atmosphere was amazing."

Isaiah Taylor, ATH, 2028

The No. 1 athlete in the country, Taylor, was impressed by his visit to Austin.

"It was a great experience; the energy was good, and Texas came out on top! I liked how the team kept fighting throughout the game and made the big comeback. It was a crazy game to experience in person."

Royce Bimage, CB, 2028

More than a game, Bimage felt honored to be a part of history in college football.

"Man it a was crazy experience to be apart of history, the atmosphere was absolutely crazy to the player and coach’s after a play was made."

Mac Horton, OT, 2028

The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle was in awe of the atmosphere, and pairing it with his budding relationships with the coaching staff, Horton is looking forward to being in the Forty Acres again.

"Amazing! Such a great night and atmosphere!" Horton continued on. "I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the coaches and building those relationships. They’ve been very genuine with me and my family, and I really appreciate how much they’ve continued to communicate and show their belief in me. I’m excited to keep building those relationships and see where everything goes with Texas."

Ridge Janes, TE, 2028

Ridge Janes | Via Ridge Janes on X

"I had a great Gameday visit and yes, what a game! I got to spend time with Coach Sarkisian and Coach Banks at lunch, then hung at the Texas facilities all day, and got to experience the awesome comeback Texas had to win the game! The crowd was electric-everyone stayed til the end and it was worth it!"

The No. 8 tight end in the class got the full experience, and Banks has been landing quality recruits on the trail, and the program is looking for Janes to be the next one.

"They are definitely high on my list."

Xevien Brinson, TE, 2028

The No. 1 tight end in the country, Brinson felt the energy, and pairing his experience with the development the Longhorns have to offer, he walked away feeling better about the program.

"You could feel the energy shift in the stadium as Texas started making that comeback, and when they pulled it off against Ohio State, it was an unreal environment to be around."

"What continues to excite me about Texas is the opportunity to play for Coach Sark and be developed at the TE position. I really like how they use their tight ends and how they run an NFL-style scheme and offense. I feel like that type of system would prepare me for the next level while also giving me opportunities to make plays."

Noah Tarrant, TE, 2029

The No. 1 tight end for the 2029 class, Tarrant has plenty of time in his recruitment process, but the Longhorns have already set a baseline, which could go a long way in the future.

"Amazing!! Was the best game day experience I have ever been a part of. I can’t wait to be back on the 40 acres. Atmosphere is huge during my visits! Texas is second to none and will definitely have me back. It shows the culture of not only the program but the entire university."

Austin Choate, TE, 2030

"That game was insane yesterday crazy an electric experience and not just the game but the campus and people just on it were very kind and respectful and a great atmosphere. Just seeing it in person was awesome and the wristbands they gave out were pretty cool."

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