Texas Longhorns to Host 30+ Top Recruiting Prospects vs. Ohio State

The Texas Longhorns are focused on the matchup ahead as the program looks to extract revenge against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

With significant implications for both team's, it makes for one of the most anticipated games around the country as the two top-five teams will meet for a Saturday night showdown in Austin.

For the Longhorns, off the field it also marks a critical game as they will welcome over 30-plus recruits, including current commits, and future hopefuls, in what could be a tone-setting game as the top prospects make their way to campus.

Current 2027 Commits in Attendance and Potential Flip Targets

Texas Longhorns recruiting target Ismael Camara | Ismael Camara (@Only1_iscamara on X)

The Longhorns have surged on the recruiting trail prior to the season beginning, currently holding a top-six class that would have been higher in the ranking had John Meredith III, the No. 2 recruit in the class, reclassify to 2026.

With that said, it's more important than ever to hold onto those recruits, limiting the flip options from their class, while maximizing the opportunity to land players committed elsewhere. It's a critical list for the Longhorns, including some significant names.

Landen Williams-Callis, RB

Brock Williams, TE

Kasi Currie, DL

Brian Swanson, OL

Jabarius Garror, Edge

Brandon Sherrard, CB

Montre Jackson, CB

Briceson Thrower, WR

Ismael Camara, OL

2028 Targets

For as much noise as the Longhorns have made in the 2027 cycle, the program is setting themself up in a great position for a head start in 2028 as well. With a marquee matchup on deck, plenty of the elite talent, and high priority additions for the class, will be in Austin for the showdown.

Xevien Brinson, No. 3 TE

Ridge Janes, No. 8 TE

Kendrick Harris, No. 2 IOL

R'Monie Edwards, No. 7 OT

Jamarios Canton, No. 11 OT

Mac Horton, No. 32 OT

David Dotson, No. 15 Edge

CJ Whaley, No. 3 ATH

Isaiah Taylor, No. 4 ATH

Jamarcus Johnson, No. 6 DL

Geraci Carson, No. 9 DL

Caleb Tucker, No. 13 DL

Micah Rhodes, No. 8 RB

Brysen Wright, No. 1 WR

Jaylen Addai, No. 3 WR

Royce Bimage, No. 25 CB

James Foster III, No. 2 S

Jalen Flowers, No. 9 S

2029 and 2030 Recruits in Town

While still a ways away, the Longhorns are preparing for the future out cycles, including the current high school freshman and sophomore class, aiming to get an early foot in the door with some of the top talent around the country.

That includes Sip Cooper, the No. 2 receiver in the class, and a top-10-ranked player for the cycle. Despite his commitment to the SMU Mustangs, he is making a stop in Austin, and with plenty of time left in his recruitment, there could be an opening.

Another confirmed on-campus priority is Stephan Harrison, the No. 5 defensive lineman and a top-40 prospect in the class. He is a Sierra Canyon product, playing alongside Kasi Currie, a current program commitment for the 2027 cycle.

Elite tight end Noah Tarrant will also be on campus, and he's ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the country. He's a DFW native, and the Longhorns are looking to once again land one of the top prospects at that position.

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