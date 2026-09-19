Texas Longhorns DB Surprisingly Ruled Out Against UTSA
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The Texas Longhorns are being hit with some interesting roster news ahead of their non-conference finale against UTSA at home on Saturday night.
Texas safety Kobe Black will miss tonight's game against UTSA, per reports from Eric Henry of Horns247.
There's no word on if Black's absence is officially injury related. Fans will have to wait and see what Steve Sarkisian has to say about it after the game.
Kobe Black's Absence Comes as a Surprise
Black's absence comes as a surprise, as he didn't appear to suffer an injury against Ohio State. He was on the field during the final play of the comeback win when Longhorns cornerback Graceson Littleton came up with the game-sealing interception.
Perhaps a potential injury occurred during practice this week, but until we get all of the facts, it's hard to assume anything.
Regardless of the reason, Black's absence is notable for Texas, especially since safety Xavier Filsaime has already missed the first two games of the year due to injury.
Black played cornerback last season before moving to safety. During the first two games of this year, he's posted four total tackles and one pass breakup. He had three tackles in the win over Ohio State.
In his Texas career, Black has tallied 32 total tackles (23 solo), two pass breakups and one interception.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7