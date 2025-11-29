Colin Simmons Wasn't Happy With SEC Referees in Texas' Win vs. Texas A&M
Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons has never been shy to speak his mind since arrived in Austin.
And after the 27-17 win over the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies, he got honest about his thoughts on the officiating by the SEC crew in the game.
Simmons finished with another productive game and got his 11th sack of the season in the process, but felt that the referees should have been calling more holding on Texas A&M's offensive line.
Colin Simmons Wanted More Holding Calls
"It's not my place to talk about that, but I wish the refs would call some good calls, some right calls. I felt I was getting (held) up, you know," Simmons said after the game.
The Aggies finished with eight penalties for 62 yards, but none of these flags were throw for holding against Texas A&M. Texas got called for holding once, which wiped away a 10-yard catch by Jack Andres on 3rd and 6. However, it was a moot point in the end.
The Longhorns ended the game with seven penalties for 78 yards.
Simmons was frustrated with some of the non-calls but made sure to give Texas A&M's offensive line its respect, outside of Ar'maj Reed-Adams of course, who Simmons called "a loser."
"(Texas A&M) did a good job game planning for me, the double teams and all of that. Hands down, they get it," Simmons said.
SEC Officiating Crew Had a Few Questionable Calls
It didn't end up playing a big factor in the game but the officiating crew started the night with a few questionable calls and non-calls.
Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo was involved in two potential pass interference calls down the field against the Texas A&M secondary that caused the home fans to rain boos down on the refs.
Texas safety Jelani McDonald was then flagged for a personal foul after picking up and slamming Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver onto the turf. The official said the penalty was "after the play" even though McDonald was still in the process of making a tackle.
Nonetheless, the Longhorns moved on from these instances and the officials fortunately didn't have a negative impact on the game from that point on.
Colin Simmons Adds Another Rivalry Win
Despite Texas A&M's best efforts though, Simmons still ended with three total tackles (two solo, one for loss), one sack, one pass breakup and three quarterback hits on Marcel Reed.
Since the start of his freshman season last year, Simmons and the Longhorns have gone 6-0 against the program's top three rivals (Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Arkansas).
"It was a good win. Great win," Simmons said. "All the wins we done got, like you said, all the rivalry wins. We take that to heart, and stuff like that, the Texas tradition. It feels great. It feels great to be enamored with the team, to be together with the team and just play, go out there and play for each other."
If the Longhorns can sneak into the CFP bracket and find a way to make another deep run, Simmons would have a chance to end the season as the FBS leader in sacks.
But before looking too far ahead, Texas will have to wait and see where its CFP fate ends up.