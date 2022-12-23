Skip to main content

Longhorns Flip 2023 WR DeAndre Moore Jr.

The Texas Longhorns are in the Flipmas spirit after securing a commitment from 2023 receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Merry Flipmas, Texas Longhorns fans.

Texas secured a commitment flip from talented 2023 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. on Thursday night.

Moore Jr. had been committed to Louisville since May 31 after previously de-committing from Oklahoma on Jan. 31. Along with the Sooners and Cardinals, The Longhorns jostled Moore Jr. away from elite teams like the Georgia Bulldogs, the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers and Oregon Ducks.

He made an official visit to Texas on Nov. 12 and apparently liked what he saw.

Texas' acquisition of Moore Jr. now gives the Longhorns their 23rd commitment in the class of 2023 and the third receiver, as he'll now be joining DeSoto (TX) pass-catcher Johntay Cook and Aldine Eisenhower (Houston, TX) receiver Ryan Niblett.

Along with these two, he's now a part of an elite recruiting class that features names like Arch Manning, Anthony Hill, Cedric Baxter Jr., Malik Muhammad, and Colton Vasek.

The Longhorns will take the field next on December 29 in San Antonio Against the Washington Huskies.

