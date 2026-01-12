Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns made major headlines over the weekend with the transfer portal additions of Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles and NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, who flipped from Alabama.

However, the Longhorns are still experiencing some losses to the portal as the coaching staff continues to put together the roster for next season.

The latest loss comes in the secondary, as the Longhorns are bidding farewell to a key depth piece and special teams contributor.

Texas DB Warren Roberson Entering Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns defensive back Warren Roberson against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas defensive back Warren Roberson is entering the portal after spending three years in Austin.

Roberson appeared in just one game as a freshman in 2023 before using his redshirt but got much more involved in 2024, playing in all 16 games while posting six total tackles and one tackle for loss.

In 2025, Roberson played in 12 games while tallying 19 total tackles (15 solo) and two pass breakups. He had a career-high five total tackles and a pass breakup in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan.

Roberson now joins a long list of Longhorns that have entered the portal this offseason. Fortunately, the secondary has not been hit too hard, with cornerback Santana Wilson being the only other member of the secondary to leave the team.

The Longhorns were set to lose cornerback Kobe Black and safety Derek Williams Jr., but retained both after reports indicated they would be entering the portal.

Texas still has work to do in adding to the secondary for its already elite portal class, but the Longhorns still managed to land a major commitment from Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe.

After the win over Vanderbilt this past season, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian mentioned Roberson among others as key pieces of the special teams unit.

"Warren Roberson, now Jonah Williams, so you're seeing some of those other guys that maybe aren't frontline starters on offense or defense, but are impactful players for us on special teams," Sarkisian said. "And we take a lot of pride in special teams. We have since the day I arrived, and so last year, going kind of the way that it went was a little out of character, I would say, for us, and so for us to get back playing to the standard that we want to play to on special teams, I think, is big for us, because that's a huge component of the game, especially in our conference."