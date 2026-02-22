5 Most Impactful Texas Transfers for 2026 Season Not Named Cam Coleman

The Texas Longhorns brought in their largest transfer portal class under head coach Steve Sarkisian during the 2026 cycle, adding 19 players to the roster in the winter window.

The Longhorns' class is ranked No. 3 in the nation by 247Sports, behind only LSU and Ole Miss, the programs on opposite sides of Lane Kiffin's move within the Southeastern Conference. The top name in Texas' class is, of course, Auburn transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman, who brings a new level of downfield explosivity to Texas' passing game.

But the impact of transfers this upcoming season certainly will not stop there and will be felt in all three phases of the game. Here are five transfers who can be expected to have huge roles in 2026.

HM: IOL Laurence Seymore

A Texas Longhorns helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Seymore comes to the Forty Acres after earning second-team All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele last season at Western Kentucky. He is expected to slot in at a guard spot for the Longhorns, providing a massive boost to Sarkisian's interior offensive line play.

The caveat, as of right now, is that Seymore is currently awaiting a decision on his eligibility, as he was a fifth-year senior for the Hilltoppers in 2025 after time at Miami and Akron. Development on Seymore's eligibility waiver will be something to watch in the near future.

5: OT Melvin Siani

Temple offensive lineman Melvin Siani (70) sits next to a penalty flag in the second half of an NCAA football game between Oklahoma (OU) and Temple at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Siani, who started all 13 games at Wake Forest last season without giving up a sack, becomes the Longhorns' new right tackle. Through the additions of Siani and Seymore and retentions of Trevor Goosby, Brandon Baker and Connor Robertson, Texas is in a position to boast a much-improved unit to protect quarterback Arch Manning.

Before Wake Forest, Siani spent two seasons at Temple, appearing in 15 games with nine starts. He arrives in Austin with two years of eligibility remaining.

4: RB Raleek Brown

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Brown declared for the NFL Draft originally this offseason before deciding to enter the portal and choosing Texas as his destination. The Mater Dei High School product earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025 after tallying 1,141 rushing yards.

In his penultimate game of the campaign, Brown ran for 255 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, also adding a receiving touchdown in the Sun Devils' win over Colorado. Across 2025, Brown had 31 10+ yard runs, adding elite shiftiness and home-run possibility to the Texas backfield.

3: CB Bo Mascoe

Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Bo Mascoe (3) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the departure of Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau to the NFL Draft process, Texas needed reinforcements in the cornerback room heading into 2026 and found it through Mascoe in the portal.

Mascoe was a 2025 All-Big Ten honorable mention at Rutgers, totaling 48 tackles, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception across 12 games. The sixth-best cornerback in the portal, per the On3 Industry Rankings, he can be expected to start opposite of cornerback Kade Phillips and nickel Graceson Littleton for new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

2: RB Hollywood Smothers

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

After committing to Alabama in the portal, Smothers flipped to the Longhorns following his visit to the Forty Acres, creating a standout one-two punch alongside Brown in the Texas backfield.

He brings a diverse skillset to Sarkisian's run game, including an impressive physicality that makes him a threat even after first contact. Smothers had eight games with double-digit carries last season, accumulating 939 rushing yards in a first-team All-ACC campaign.

Texas' rushing attack, with improvements to the offensive line and replacements to the running back room, has the potential to be one of the country's most dangerous after an underwhelming year on the ground in 2025. If that does come to fruition, Smothers will be a driving force behind it.

1: LB Rasheem Biles

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) warms up before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Biles may prove to be Texas' most important addition through the portal.

The Longhorns' recent loss of production and talent at the linebacker position was no secret. Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore exited the program to the NFL Draft, while Liona Lefau chose to utilize the portal to find a new collegiate home — that was a subtraction of 172 tackles from last year's roster to this one.

In 10 games for Pittsburgh this past season, Biles led the Panthers in tackles with 100, putting up five double-digit tackle performances. But his production didn't stop there. Biles also had 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and three defensive touchdowns. He also tallied 17 tackles for loss and led the ACC in TFLs per game.

Biles will be an X-factor in Muschamp's new defensive look, likely slotting in at the WILL spot and making his presence felt across the field.