Texas Longhorns Defensive Lineman Withdraws Name From NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns fans got some good news on Monday morning when redshirt freshman lineman Myron Warren decided not to transfer.

Warren redshirted during his first season on the Forty Acres and entered his name in the transfer portal over the summer. He was a highly-regarded recruit out of Many, Louisiana in the 2019 class.

Warren was ranked the No. 17 strong-side defensive end, No. 15 player in the Boot State and No. 289 overall prospect in his class according to 247Sports.

He chose Texas over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Eastern Illinois, FIU, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, McNeese State, Memphis, Missouri, Nebraska, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, SMU, Southern University, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Tulane, Western Kentucky and Virginia Tech. He also garnered interest from heavyweights like Alabama, LSU and Florida.

What it means for Texas: More depth is always appreciated up front no matter what the situation, and a player with Warren's high ceiling could prove valuable in 2020 for Texas.

Warren is likely a true defensive end, but could also end up sliding down to defensive tackle should the team need him more there. He probably won't be a starter in 2020, but could be a valuable contributor on special teams and may even flash enough of his upside to work his way into the rotation on occasion.

