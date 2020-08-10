LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Longhorns Defensive Lineman Withdraws Name From NCAA Transfer Portal

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns fans got some good news on Monday morning when redshirt freshman lineman Myron Warren decided not to transfer.

Warren redshirted during his first season on the Forty Acres and entered his name in the transfer portal over the summer. He was a highly-regarded recruit out of Many, Louisiana in the 2019 class. 

Warren was ranked the No. 17 strong-side defensive end, No. 15 player in the Boot State and No. 289 overall prospect in his class according to 247Sports. 

He chose Texas over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Eastern Illinois, FIU, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, McNeese State, Memphis, Missouri, Nebraska, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, SMU, Southern University, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Tulane, Western Kentucky and Virginia Tech. He also garnered interest from heavyweights like Alabama, LSU and Florida. 

What it means for Texas: More depth is always appreciated up front no matter what the situation, and a player with Warren's high ceiling could prove valuable in 2020 for Texas. 

Warren is likely a true defensive end, but could also end up sliding down to defensive tackle should the team need him more there. He probably won't be a starter in 2020, but could be a valuable contributor on special teams and may even flash enough of his upside to work his way into the rotation on occasion. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College Football Season in Serious Doubt After Emergency Power 5 Meeting

Representatives from every Power 5 conference met on Sunday for an emergency meeting and the news coming out of it doesn't look good for college football in the fall.

Chris Dukes

College Football Players Voice Their Support to Play This Season

The Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to announce its postponement of the fall football season.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Fall Practice Position Preview: Safeties

Experienced, talented and finally healthy, the Longhorns on the back end of the secondary are looking to help re-take the moniker of 'DBU'.

Chris Dukes

Receiver Chooses Texas Over Offers From Alabama, Texas A&M

Longhorn fans can celebrate after earning a commitment from Florida wide receiver Jaden Alexis

Chris Dukes

Several Positions Up For Grabs as Texas Longhorns Start Fall Camp

Longhorn fans have been anxiously waiting for this exciting time of year. On Friday, Texas players will suit up for the first time since the Alamo Bowl.

Tomer Barazani

Herman: Five-Star Freshman Bijan Robinson Looks the Part

Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman had high praise for what many consider to be the gem of the Longhorns 2019 recruiting class.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Running Back Weighing Opt-Out Option for 2020

Texas running back Daniel Young is not practicing and currently weighing his options on playing in 2020 according to head coach Tom Herman.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Trending for Explosive Florida WR?

Pompano Beach Florida wide receiver Jaden Alexis is set to announce his commitment in the coming weeks

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns COVID-19 Safety Measures Working So Far

The Texas Longhorns athletic department once again reported no new positive COVID-19 tests among 'onboarded' teams

Chris Dukes

Did the Coaches Poll Get the Texas Longhorns' Ranking Right?

Texas comes in at No. 14 in the preseason coaches poll, but should they be ranked higher?

Chris Dukes