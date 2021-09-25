September 25, 2021
Publish date:

Don’t Let the Score Fool You: Texas Defensive Takeaways

Don’t let the score fool you, Texas’s defense still has work to do
Author:

The Texas Longhorns dominated Texas Tech 70-35 on Saturday afternoon at DKR, but don’t let the scoreboard fool you.

Texas fans should still be concerned about Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense, especially the secondary. The Longhorns' secondary gave up 392 passing yards with back-to-back big-play touchdowns in the third quarter. 

Josh Thompson, who intercepted Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough and returned for a touchdown, was the only bright spot for the secondary.

READ MORE: Texas Cruises To 70-35 Win Over Texas Tech In Big 12 Opener

In the second quarter, Shough injured himself and was replaced by backup quarterback Henry Colombi who performed well the rest of the way.

Nevertheless, the Longhorns’ defensive line and linebackers were consistently strong. This solid performance includes another turnover, this time in the third quarter from linebacker Luke Brockermeyer.

After the game, head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about the pressure Texas’s defensive line caused:

